New York City, NY

Andrew Cuomo Attorney: Former Gov Will Not Face Charges For Handling Of COVID Nursing Home Deaths

By CBSNewYork Team
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A lawyer for Andrew Cuomo says the former governor will not face charges from the Manhattan district attorney into his handling of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The attorney said he was contacted by the DA’s office, which said there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken, and it has closed the investigation.

However, when CBS2 contacted the DA’s office, it did not confirm that and declined to comment.

A report by New York’s attorney general found Cuomo’s administration severely undercounted nursing home deaths by about 50% .

Rusty Red
5d ago

obviously not. He is a democRAT. The only people getting harassed by NY AG are Republicans like the Trump family. Cuomo killing the elderly is less important than Trump tax records

5
 

NBC News

Judge dismisses criminal charge against former N.Y. governor Andrew Cuomo

An Albany judge on Friday officially tossed a misdemeanor forcible touching charge against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who'd been accused of groping an executive assistant in the governor's mansion in December of 2020. "The complaint is hereby dismissed," Judge Holly Trexler said after a brief hearing in Albany...
ALBANY, NY
Fox News

Families of NY nursing home victims slam Manhattan DA for dropping Cuomo probe: 'Shady and fishy'

A man who lost his father in a New York nursing home slammed the Manhattan district attorney's office for dropping the probe of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration. "What I would say to the new D.A. is start out with why was the strategy of the Cuomo administration to send positive patients to nursing homes as the only strategy rather than the absolute last?" Peter Arbeeny told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday. He also asked why families of those who died were not interviewed as part of the investigation.
MANHATTAN, NY
Reason.com

Goodbye, Cuomos!

"When I stream his presser on the governor's website—every day around 11:30 a.m., complete with a PowerPoint presentation—I feel comforted. I feel alive. I feel protected. I feel… butterflies," wrote Jezebel writer Rebecca Fishbein back in March 2020. Fishbein wasn't the only one who became infatuated. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
weisradio.com

Westchester DA declines to pursue charges against former Westchester DA declines to pursue charges against former New York Gov. Andrew CuomoGov. Cuomo

(NEW YORK) — Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah has declined to pursue criminal charges against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for allegations made by two women that he kissed them on the cheek. While her investigators found “credible evidence” that the alleged conduct had occurred, Rocah said the...
POLITICS
