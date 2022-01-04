Andrew Cuomo Attorney: Former Gov Will Not Face Charges For Handling Of COVID Nursing Home Deaths

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A lawyer for Andrew Cuomo says the former governor will not face charges from the Manhattan district attorney into his handling of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The attorney said he was contacted by the DA’s office, which said there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken, and it has closed the investigation.

However, when CBS2 contacted the DA’s office, it did not confirm that and declined to comment.

A report by New York’s attorney general found Cuomo’s administration severely undercounted nursing home deaths by about 50% .