MLB Network Cuts Ties With Ken Rosenthal Over Rob Manfred Criticism

As Major League Baseball remains in a state of stasis due to the lockout, MLB Network has cut ties with one of its most influential and recognizable contributors.

Insider Ken Rosenthal is out as part of the network's news-breaking team, a decision that reportedly comes as the result of Rosenthal writing critical pieces about MLB commissioner Rob Manfred during the summer of 2020.

The news was originally reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, and later confirmed by Rosenthal in a statement released via Twitter.

According to Marchand, Rosenthal first was kept off the air for three months after criticizing Manfred in his coverage for The Athletic. A formal suspension was not announced, and Rosenthal appeared back on the air during the network's coverage of the 2020 trade deadline on Aug. 31.

Rosenthal made routine appearances on MLB Network through the holidays, and his contract expired at the end of 2021.

“As MLB Network continues to look at fresh ways to bring baseball to our viewers, there is a natural turnover in our talent roster that takes place each year,” an MLB spokesman told The Post. “Ken played a significant part at MLB Network over the last 13 years. From spring training to the winter meetings, we thank him for his work across MLB Network’s studio, game and event programming, and wish him the very best going forward.”