Nevada State

Nevada records 'alarming' post-holiday COVID numbers

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
Nevada recorded an "alarming" number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this holiday season, prompting a response from Gov. Steve Sisolak.

"Nevadans — we have the resources to fight this pandemic, keep businesses and schools open, and to help bring case numbers down," he stated.

The governor's statement comes as University Medical Center's CEO announced patients seeking routine and non-urgent medical care may experience longer wait times amid a surge in COVID-19 cases brought on in part by the omicron variant.

UMC: Expect longer wait times for non-urgent medical care amid surge of COVID-19 cases in Southern Nevada

Sisolak said his staff are working with health districts throughout the state to combat that surge.

The governor encouraged all Nevadans who are unvaccinated to receive one of the available COVID-19 vaccines. Those eligible for booster shots should get them, Sisolak said.

"Vaccines provide powerful protections against severe cases of COVID-19, hospitalization and death," he stated.

Additionally, the governor encouraged Nevadans to wear face masks in indoor public settings, regardless of their vaccination status. Those who are sick should stay home and seek COVID-19 testing, he added.

PREVIOUS: Southern Nevada records highest daily COVID-19 case count since pandemic started

"We have made strides to make more treatments available for those who do become sick, and I encourage Nevadans to talk to their doctors or other medical provider to find out more information," Sisolak stated.

The governor recommended Nevadans visit nvcovidfighter.org for more information.

Comments / 69

Jackass Nation
5d ago

Yah so when is a cold something to write a news story about?? Sisolak still has a ban on COVID lifesaving medication…..isn’t that a bigger story??

Reply
34
MnV22
5d ago

Bunch of dummies getting the double Vax and booster. Hello!! 1+1= Vaxxed are spreading it! All part of the deep state plan. Wake up people! It's obvious now.

Reply(4)
28
Rural Life
5d ago

post-holiday? It's been like 2 days doesn't it take 2 weeks to transmit? This guy needs to be voted out and thank God it's coming up

Reply(2)
29
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

