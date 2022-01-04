GRTC offering snow routes only Monday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC service is limited tonight due to the winter weather that passed through the area today.

Bus riders can only catch the bus and exit the bus at stops with a snowflake sign. These snow routes will be the only available stops through the night and into early Tuesday.

GRTC said that routes for Tuesday will be announced before 5 a.m. They warn that the bus routes most likely will be delayed again due to the lingering snow and ice.

GRTC buses will run like normal.

The following routes are listed as having snow route detours:

1B Chamberlayne/Hull/Warwick

2A Forest Hill/North Ave

2B North Ave/Jahnke/Midlothian

2C North Ave/Midlothian/Belt Blvd

3A Highland/Route 1/Harwood

3B Highland/Route 1

3C Highland/Harwood/Route 1

4A Montrose

4B Darbytown

5 Cary/Main/Whitcomb

12 Church Hill

13 Oakwood

14 Hermitage/East Main

18 Henrico Government Center

20 Orbital – subject to additional detours off Robinson, using the Boulevard instead

56 South Laburnum

64x Stony Point Express

78 Cary/Maymont

86 Broad Rock/Walmsley

87 Bellemeade/Hopkins

88 Belt/Bells/Ruffin

91 Laburnum Connector

93 Azalea Connector

GRTC said the following routes will run like normal during the winter weather:

Pulse – subject to curbside-only service, including at curbs across from median stations, should conditions warrant.

1 Chamberlayne/Hull/Southside Plaza (SUNDAYS only)

1A Chamberlayne/Hull/Midlothian

1C Chamberlayne/Hull/Elkhardt

7A Nine Mile Henrico

7B Nine Mile Henrico

19 West Broad Street

29x Gaskins Express

50 Broad St

76 Patterson

77 Grove

79 Patterson/Parham

82x Commonwealth 20 Express

95x Petersburg Express

