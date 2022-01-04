Webster man stole pickup truck, abandoned in it Wayne County

Deputies report the arrest of a Webster man following an investigation into a stolen vehicle that was recovered in Wayne County.

Scott Sulliivan, 50, of Webster was charged with one count of criminal possession of stolen property.

He’s accused of stealing a person’s pickup truck without permission, then leaving the vehicle on Jacobs Road in the town of Walworth afterward.

Sullivan was taken into custody and transported to the county jail for processing. He was then turned over to the Webster Police Department to face charges there.

Sullivan will appear in Walworth Court to answer the initial charges.

