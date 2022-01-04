ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

Savannah driver sent to Syracuse hospital after crashing into trees on rural Wayne County road

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRyD8_0dbzDEQ100

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into a crash is ongoing after Narcan was deployed by first responders.

Deputies say Brandon Sampson, 27, of Savannah was eastbound on Savannah Spring Lake Road when he passed out and failed to operate his vehicle around a curve.

He drove off the road and into a tree line where a passerby pulled him out and began CPR.

Samspon was administered Narcan by a deputy and was transported to Upstate Medical Hospital for complaints of neck pain.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

Deputies were assisted by Eastern Wayne Ambulance, Clyde Fire Department, and Reeds Towing.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Clyde, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Accidents
Wayne County, NY
Accidents
County
Wayne County, NY
City
Wayne, NY
City
Savannah, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
FingerLakes1.com

Williamson man charged with DWI after traffic stop on Route 104 in Sodus

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Town of Williamson man subsequent to a traffic stop on State Route 104 in the Town of Sodus. Bret H. Heers, age 51, of VanLare Rd in the Town of Williamson was arrested for DWI-Common Law, DWI- BAC of .08% or more, and No Registration Plates. Deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle operating on State Route 104 with no registration plates affixed to the vehicle. During the investigation the driver, Mr. Heers, was found to be intoxicated by alcohol and was subsequently arrested. Mr. Heers was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for further processing. Mr. Heers provided a breath sample which yielded a BAC of 0.08%.
WILLIAMSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Android#Traffic Accident#Narcan#Cpr#Upstate Medical Hospital#Eastern Wayne Ambulance#Clyde Fire Department#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

State Police arrest two teens for arson in Palmyra laundromat fire, owner will not rebuild

The owner of the Palmyra Coin-Op Laundry says he will not rebuild the business. Jim Moomaw thanked his customers on social media for their support, but said he would not rebuild the business that burned down Wednesday morning. The building is on William Street in the village. Spectrum News reports the Alling Coverlet Museum nearby suffered some damage and will close for two months.
PALMYRA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

65K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy