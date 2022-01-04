Savannah driver sent to Syracuse hospital after crashing into trees on rural Wayne County road

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into a crash is ongoing after Narcan was deployed by first responders.

Deputies say Brandon Sampson, 27, of Savannah was eastbound on Savannah Spring Lake Road when he passed out and failed to operate his vehicle around a curve.

He drove off the road and into a tree line where a passerby pulled him out and began CPR.

Samspon was administered Narcan by a deputy and was transported to Upstate Medical Hospital for complaints of neck pain.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

Deputies were assisted by Eastern Wayne Ambulance, Clyde Fire Department, and Reeds Towing.

