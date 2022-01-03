ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers Activate LB Kenneth Murray & DL Andrew Brown From COVID-19 List

By Daniel Chavkin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Chargers officially activated LB Kenneth Murray and DL Andrew Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson. The Chargers...

