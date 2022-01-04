ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge Orders Charges Dropped Against Epstein Jail Guards

By Associated Press
News On 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge has ordered charges dropped against two Bureau of Prisons guards who admitted falsifying records after Jeffrey Epstein's suicide in jail....

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

This longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate could soon face criminal charges: report

Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Mass., in 2004. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images) Following the conviction of girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, prosecutors' next target in the Jeffrey Epstein criminal probe could be a longtime associate who allegedly made "massage" appointments for the perverted millionaire and took nude photographs of his victims.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Criminal Case Against Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Guards Dropped By Prosecutors: Report

Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, the two correctional officers on duty when Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in August of 2019, are no longer facing a criminal case from federal prosecutors, Complex reports. The news comes just a few days after the late financier's accomplice and ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was found guilty on five of six counts of enticing minors for the predator and his friends to take advantage of.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
News On 6

Judge Denies Rep. Fortenberry's Motions To Dismiss Charges

A federal judge has rejected U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s attempts to dismiss charges accusing the Nebraska Republican of making false statements to FBI agents who were investigating an illegal foreign donation to his campaign. U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. on Monday denied Fortenberry’s motions to get the case...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sharpton says life sentences for 3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder 'not justice, it's accountability'

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said life sentences handed down to the three men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder was "not justice, it's accountability." Sharpton, founder of the civil rights group National Action Network (NAN), was outspoken throughout the Arbery trial calling it a "lynching in the 21st century" and accused comments made by the defense attorneys as "some of the most racist statements in a court of law that I've heard."
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bureau Of Prisons
Complex

Florida Pair Charged After Reportedly Abducting Man, Torturing Him for 3 Days

Two people in Florida are being charged after police say they kidnaped a man, held him for three days, and tortured him. It hasn’t been made clear how the pair—51-year-old Marie Dorsainvil 56-year-old Occius Dorsainvil—are related, but they are now facing charges of kidnapping, attempted murder, and armed robbery, per WPLG. An arrest report noted that they confessed to the crimes, the station reports.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Deadline

Three Defendants Sentenced To Life In Prison In Death Of Ahmaud Arbery — Update

FOURTH UPDATE,12:09 PM: Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were sentenced to life in prison without parole today in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. A third defendant, William “Roddie” Bryan, who took the cellphone video of Arbery’s killing, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley announced the sentences on Friday. The men were charged after a video surfaced that showed them tracking down Arbery as he jogged through the Satilla Shores neighborhood of coastal Georgia in February 2020. Bryan had taken the video of the chase, and that footage went viral, drawing calls for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Three other officers charged in George Floyd's death will stand trial this month

MINNEAPOLIS — Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with federal civil rights violations in George Floyd’s death will go on trial Jan. 20. The trial date was given Thursday in a docket filing, with proceedings to be held in St. Paul. Court records in November showed that juror summonses had gone out for that date, but the new filing was the first official confirmation of it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
BBC

Porthcawl one-punch killer Christopher George jailed

A "morally despicable" killer who ended a man's life with one punch has been sentenced to five years in prison. Christopher George, of Heol-Y-Berllan, Pyle, Bridgend county, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury last month. He left Carl Chinnock, 50, with a serious head injury in Porthcawl's Salt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol Police officer who suffered ‘traumatic brain injury’ sues Trump for inciting riot

A US Capitol Police officer filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump exactly one year after a mob of his supporters breached the halls of Congress and injured dozens of law enforcement officersIn a filing in US District Court in Washington DC on 6 January, an attorney for Briana Kirkland claims that she “endured an odyssey” of violence that began among 20 officers on the Senate side of the Capitol building and ended “covered in chemical spray” and blood, “with a traumatic brain injury that would cost her a year of her personal and professional life, and physical and personal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer charged over ‘inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty’

A police constable accused of having inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty has been charged with three counts of misconduct in public office and two counts of computer misuse.Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, a Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer, was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC.)He will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 January.The IOPC said in a statement: “Following a referral from TVP in November 2019, we began an investigation which was completed in June 2021. “We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has taken the decision to authorise a charge against the officer.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy