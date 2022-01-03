ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders Make Six Roster Moves

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders announced six roster moves on Monday, including activating LBs Will Compton and Patrick Onwuasor from the COVID-19 list. The Raiders also restored G Lester Cotton and G Jeremiah Poutasi to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list and cut OL Nico Falah and Brett Heggie....

nfltraderumors.co

Raiders

Raiders sign linebacker Will Compton to the active roster

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Will Compton to the active roster, the club announced Friday. Compton previously played for the Raiders during the 2019 season, where he recorded 41 total tackles across nine games (four starts). The linebacker started his career with the Washington Football Team (2013-17) and played two seasons for the Titans (2018, 2020).
