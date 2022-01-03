ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals Signing CB Bashaud Breeland To Practice Squad

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are signing veteran CB Bashaud Breeland to the practice squad. Pelissero adds Breeland was supposed to sign a week ago but ended up testing positive for COVID-19. He was released by the Vikings after an altercation at...

nfltraderumors.co

