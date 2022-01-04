Planning Commission could approve new Beachwood tasting room at 2nd & PCH this week

Beachwood BBQ & Brewing, one of Long Beach’s most nationally recognized beer makers, could see the Long Beach Planning Commission approve a new tasting room and patio at the 2nd & PCH shopping center this week.

The proposed plan would allow Beachwood to operate a 170-square-foot shipping container positioned in the open promenade area of the shopping center where it could serve beer to go and for on-site consumption.

Beachwood, which had a flagship location in Seal Beach before opening its Downtown Long Beach brewpub in 2011, has multiple locations in the area including taprooms in Huntington Beach and Garden Grove, which also operates out of a shipping container at SteelCraft. It closed its Seal Beach location in 2020 .

The new location at 2nd & PCH would have about 1,100 square feet of outdoor patio seating situated around the shipping container.

One of the conditions of the permit being approved is that Beachwood will have shorter operating hours than other restaurants in the shopping center, which are allowed to serve alcohol until 2 a.m. Beachwood’s proposed operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, with Sunday’s hours of operation ending at 7 p.m.

Although this Beachwood location won’t serve food, part of the approval conditions will require that outside food from surrounding restaurants be allowed in the tasting room’s patio area.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to vote on approving a conditional use permit for the project because the location would be selling alcohol without food, and would also allow sales of beer to-go.

Because the proposed project falls under the city’s local coastal program, it would not require approval from the California Coastal Commission despite its being located in the coastal zone. It would only require approval from the City Council if someone appeals the Planning Commission’s decision on Thursday.

The commission will address the matter at its Jan. 5 meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

