Caleb Williams transfer: Oklahoma QB's decision shocks college football media

By Chance Linton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliams is coming off an outstanding season at Oklahoma that earned him a spot on the 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team. He took the college football world by storm when he replaced Spencer Rattler during the first half against Texas on Oct. 9 and...

Could Caleb Williams return to Oklahoma?

The college football world was rocked recently when star signal-caller Caleb Williams announced that he's entering the transfer portal. It's something that not many saw coming, despite Lincoln Riley bolting for USC. With that said, is there a chance that Williams could remove himself from the portal and make plays...
