EMERGENCY POD: Caleb Williams enters the portal

The transfer portal never stops and this week it is on fire following the big bowl games. Here’s some news and notes including some rumors about QB Caleb Williams. Let’s start with Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams. His favorites out of high school were LSU and Oklahoma mainly for Joe Brady and Lincoln Riley respectively. He obviously chose OU but Riley is now at USC and Brady is long gone from LSU and likely not coming back to college football if he can land a job in the NFL. Clemson was also high on his list but with DJ Uiagalelei back I doubt they pursue very hard. Lane Kiffin is intriguing at Ole Miss, Georgia is always in play, UCLA and Chip Kelly have come up and Texas A&M is also interesting to think of. But you have to assume USC. Why? Name, Image and Likeness is going to play a large role here and LA has a lot to offer in addition to the QB developer he wanted in Riley. Yes they have Jaxson Dart and some others but Williams would start right away for the Trojans. The question is, how is his relationship now with Riley now that he left the Sooners abruptly? This is also where UCLA comes in as a low key dark horse because the quarterback situation is open and the offense is perfect for him and it's in a big city where he could play against Riley if he desired. But can he cash in without a USC helmet on in LA? That’s a very good question. Georgia was mentioned very early and that would be interesting with Brock Vandagriff there. Remember that Vandagriff was initially committed to Oklahoma before he de-committed to stay home at Georgia and then Williams slid into his spot. And I hear UGA is high on his list as I dig further but what would that do to Vandagriff and 2023 No. 1 Arch Manning who wants to play as a true freshman and is leaning UGA from what I hear? All of this is speculation of course right now and OU is still in the mix but the commitment of Dillon Gabriel makes me think they know they are out. Others schools could obviously emerge and this will come down to comfort with the offense and NIL and Los Angeles seems to be the epicenter early.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO