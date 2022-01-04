ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

EMERGENCY POD: Caleb Williams enters the portal

By Carey Murdock • SoonerScoop Editor
Scarlet Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud. Carey, Josh and Eddie are all here to discuss the big news of the day....

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
Scarlet Nation

Foucha enters portal, will play extra season elsewhere

Arkansas safety Joe Foucha has entered the transfer portal and will play his final season of college football elsewhere, he announced Wednesday. The New Orleans native posted his decision on Twitter just a few days after the Razorbacks’ 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl to conclude the 2021 season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Scarlet Nation

Todd Monken details Stetson Bennett's improvement, play against Alabama

Todd Monken's press conference on Wednesday had a different tone than his last meeting with the media. When he spoke to reporters on Dec. 28 prior to the Orange Bowl, Monken spent most of his time defending the choice to start Stetson Bennett at quarterback. Bennett followed up those questions with an offensive MVP performance in the 34-11 win over Michigan last Friday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Tigers add transfer QB

AUBURN | It's a little deja vu for Auburn in the transfer portal. For the second consecutive year, the Tigers have landed a transfer quarterback from an SEC West rival. Last year, it was LSU's T.J Finley, who wound up starting the final three games of the season. Thursday, Auburn added Zach Calzada from Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

2022 defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins 'proud' of Vols offer

With a few slots remaining in the 2022 signing class, Tennessee extended an offer to Lawrenceville, N.J. native Jayson Jenkins Tuesday afternoon. “I was talking with coach [Rodney] Garner today and he mentioned an offer to the University of Tennessee,” the defensive end told Volquest. “It really was a great conversation with both me and my dad. It’s a great feeling and I’m very proud of that offer.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Transfer Portal News and Notes

The transfer portal never stops and this week it is on fire following the big bowl games. Here’s some news and notes including some rumors about QB Caleb Williams. Let’s start with Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams. His favorites out of high school were LSU and Oklahoma mainly for Joe Brady and Lincoln Riley respectively. He obviously chose OU but Riley is now at USC and Brady is long gone from LSU and likely not coming back to college football if he can land a job in the NFL. Clemson was also high on his list but with DJ Uiagalelei back I doubt they pursue very hard. Lane Kiffin is intriguing at Ole Miss, Georgia is always in play, UCLA and Chip Kelly have come up and Texas A&M is also interesting to think of. But you have to assume USC. Why? Name, Image and Likeness is going to play a large role here and LA has a lot to offer in addition to the QB developer he wanted in Riley. Yes they have Jaxson Dart and some others but Williams would start right away for the Trojans. The question is, how is his relationship now with Riley now that he left the Sooners abruptly? This is also where UCLA comes in as a low key dark horse because the quarterback situation is open and the offense is perfect for him and it's in a big city where he could play against Riley if he desired. But can he cash in without a USC helmet on in LA? That’s a very good question. Georgia was mentioned very early and that would be interesting with Brock Vandagriff there. Remember that Vandagriff was initially committed to Oklahoma before he de-committed to stay home at Georgia and then Williams slid into his spot. And I hear UGA is high on his list as I dig further but what would that do to Vandagriff and 2023 No. 1 Arch Manning who wants to play as a true freshman and is leaning UGA from what I hear? All of this is speculation of course right now and OU is still in the mix but the commitment of Dillon Gabriel makes me think they know they are out. Others schools could obviously emerge and this will come down to comfort with the offense and NIL and Los Angeles seems to be the epicenter early.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

PODCAST: Free agency, transfers and more

On this week's Panther-Lair Show, we're talking about college football free agency, transfers, Pitt's scholarship numbers and more. The Panther-Lair Show is recorded live every Wednesday at 8:30 pm on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel, but this week's show was moved to Tuesday due to the Pitt basketball game on Wednesday night. Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a live stream.
COLLEGE SPORTS

