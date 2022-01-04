ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star QB Caleb Williams creates national buzz after entering transfer portal

By Michael Carvell,
dawgnation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday’s biggest news in college football was that Oklahoma star Caleb Williams announced that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams is considered by many to be the nation’s top freshman quarterback, and he’ll be an instant Heisman candidate wherever he plays next season. He’s...

