Ted Nugent Slams Joan Jett's Inclusion In Greatest Guitarists List

A month after complaining about the current state of rock music , Ted Nugent set his sights for Joan Jett in his most recent livestream. Namely, her inclusion in Rolling Stone writer David Fricke's 100 Greatest Guitarists list that was published more than a decade ago .

“When you see the Rolling Stone magazine list of greatest guitar players, they list Joan Jett but not Tommy Shaw [of Styx ],” Nugent noted.

“How do you list the top 100 guitar players and not list Derek St. Holmes?” he continued. “How do you do that? You do that by lying. The same way you get Grandmaster Flash in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. You do that by lying. You have to be a liar.”

"Liar" wasn't the only descriptor Nugent used when discussing the person who put Jett on the list. “You have to have s**t for brains,” he continued, “and you have to be a soulless, soulless prick to put Joan Jett…”

He went on to clarify that his reasoning has nothing to do with the Blackhearts frontwoman's sexuality. "[I] love Joan. Some of my greatest memories include lesbians. I love the lesbians; it’s a cocktail of wonderment," he said. "[I] love Joan Jett — ‘put another diamond in the jukebox, baby’; great rock and roller — but as a top 100 guitar player, but you don’t list Rickey Medlocke [of Blackfoot] or Dave Amato [REO Speedwagon]. Really?”

Watch Nugent's full livestream above. He begins the guitarist discussion around the 18:19 mark.