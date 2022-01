History seems to be repeating itself in dramatic fashion: Bloomberg reports that the new game from BioShock creator Ken Levine at Ghost Story Games has spent significant time in “development hell,” and an optimistic estimate pegs its release date at still two years away. It has already been in development for more than seven years for publisher Take-Two Interactive, and a lot of the difficulty seems to center on Levine himself.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO