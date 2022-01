Since Covid-19 , it is almost certain that at some point in your personal or professional life, you’ve attended a meeting via the video conferencing service Zoom. It’s a tremendous substitute for face-to-face meetings when physical contact should be avoided. Zoom has also proved quite helpful in conducting meetings when two or more parties cannot physically meet due to location. With all of this in mind, things can get a little hectic, when you’re in the middle of a Zoom call and you get a call that you absolutely have to take. Or worse, you have background noise such as dogs, children or construction.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO