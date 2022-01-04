ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Not Quite as Cold Tonight with Clear to Partly Cloudy Skies -Bill Graul

news8000.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s Forecast Low: 14F / Tuesday’s Forecast High: 33F…. Skies will be clear this evening, then some clouds roll in overnight from the west. It won’t be quite as cold tonight, with lows in the single digits and teens set this evening… then temps will likely become steady and even rise...

www.news8000.com

CBS Boston

Arctic Blast To Bring Potentially Record-Setting Cold Temps On Tuesday

BOSTON (CBS) — We kicked off 2022 in Boston with our first snowstorm last Friday. The city picked up just under 12 inches which puts us close to our seasonal average. Many cities and towns got a solid 6-12 inches, without the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow. (WBZ-TV Graphic) It seems like old man winter has shown up lately after a drop in temperatures to start the weekend and a messy mix of rain and freezing rain on Sunday. Showers Sunday evening will come to an end as a cold...
BOSTON, MA
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: A warming trend on the way

After clouds, drizzle, and fog yesterday, we’ll be a lot brighter throughout most of the day. That’s the good news. The bad news is it’s cold. Early this morning, temperatures dropped into the teens north of I-70 and we don’t rebound that well this afternoon. Highs around 30 today shift to near 40 tomorrow. And […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Syracuse.com

Forecast worsens for Central NY: Up to 2 feet of snow for some, snow and ice for rest

Syracuse, N.Y. — The winter weather forecast for Central New York has worsened with up to 2 feet of lake effect snow in some areas and snow and ice in other areas. The National Weather Service Sunday morning issued updated winter weather advisories and a lake effect snow warning. They call for more snow and ice and instead of ending today are extended through 1 a.m. Tuesday.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Freezing Rain Predicted For Much Of Maryland Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been quiet, but very cold this Saturday. Areas exposed to abundant sunshine made some progress with snowmelt Saturday. However, areas in the shade did not make as much progress with temperatures struggling to make it above freezing. Unfortunately, the weekend doesn’t look to end on a calm and quiet note.Snow-covered ground from our recent winter events will aid in keeping cold air trapped at the surface as we head into Sunday morning. This along with approaching moisture, will lead to a period of freezing rain from Baltimore City to areas northwest by sunrise on Sunday and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Patchy Ice Possible As Temperatures Drop Below Freezing Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas north and west of Baltimore until 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon as freezing rain is pushing across the state. After starting out the morning with freezing rain across portions of central Maryland, it turned into a cold and rainy day. Rain will taper off this evening from NW to SE by 10 p.m., perhaps slightly earlier. With surface temperatures below freezing, slick spots are possible on the roads and sidewalks. Whether you’re headed to M&T Bank Stadium or to church or brunch, plan to take it slow as icy roads and sidewalks...
BALTIMORE, MD
news8000.com

Bitter Cold Returns! Bundle Up Today! -Isabella Hulsizer

Another single digit high, paired with plenty of sunshine. Stronger winds will push colder air into the region once again, bringing out temps down. Stay warm!. After we power through the bitter cold, the rest of the week is looking much milder, and what we averagely see this time of year. There’s a slight chance for some scattered snow showers on Friday and Saturday. I’m still watching to see if it will be a clipper system or if it will bring some widespread accumulation.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel 25

Cool Tomorrow with Partly Cloudy Skies

CENTRAL TEXAS — Lows tonight will fall to the low-30s in Central Texas but the cloud cover will hang on. Some sunshine will return tomorrow and we'll have seasonable highs in the mid-50s. I do think the cloud cover will retreat on Tuesday morning, leaving us with a window to cool down quite a bit. Tuesday could start with temperatures in the upper-20s.
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Warm with scattered showers/storms Sunday

Mild overnight with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s. Warm Sunday as highs push the upper 70s. We'll see another scattering of showers and storms as a cold front approaches. Some of the storms that develop could contain gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Rain tonight, clearing ahead

Rain will taper off late Sunday night, leaving much sunnier weather for the upcoming week! Some very chilly days are ahead though. For Monday, we'll see a lot of sunshine, with low 50s for the Upstate, and mid 40s in the mountains for highs. Monday night will be quite cold with lows in the mid 20s, except teens in the mountains.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Frigid Temps Sunday, Flurries Possible Later On

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s roller coaster weather continues Sunday, with most of the state waking up to below zero temperatures. In the Twin Cities, things will warm up slightly. Air temperatures will get above zero by noon, but the feels-like temperatures will still be in the negatives. Some light snow could move in Sunday evening, and those flurries — coupled with black ice — may make Monday morning’s commute a little slippery. (credit: CBS) Temperatures will drop even further overnight, with minus 10 expected in the metro and up north hovering closer to minus 20. Monday will bring sunshine and light winds, but a high of only 1 or 2 degrees in the Twin Cities. Northern Minnesota will stay below zero all day. Temperatures will jump back into the 20s and 30s for the rest of the week. Our next chance of snow is on Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE

