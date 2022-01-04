Bluejackets and Hunters clash for second time in six days

HIBBING — Now that the hoopla of the North Star State Hardwood Showcase is behind them, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team can get down to business.

That first post-tournament game is today when Duluth Denfeld comes to town for a 7:15 p.m. contest against the Bluejackets at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.

The Hunters took part in the Showcase and played Hibbing to a 79-77 loss, just missing a last-second, 3-point attempt at the buzzer, so Bluejacket coach Joel McDonald knows the Hunters won’t be a pushover.

“The fact that they’re fresh in our memories, we know we’re familiar with their personnel,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “They made a nice run at us, too. We know we’ll have our hands full with (Dane) Dzuck and (MarNaries) Ferguson, but it’s more than that.

“We gave up 77 points to them, so one of the things we want to do is tighten things up on the defensive end. Our offensive production was solid, but giving up 77 is a little bit too much.”

Dzuck, in particular, did some damage to Hibbing on the inside.

The Bluejackets need to make sure he doesn’t get the ball anywhere close to the basket.

“We can’t let him get the ball as low as he got in our previous game,” McDonald said. “He doesn’t do a lot of damage outside of 12-feet. If he’s able to get wherever he wants to go near the block, he’s too big of a kid for us to do anything about it.

“We have to move quicker, anticipate better and get to the spots before he gets to them. If he gets to where he wants to be, it’s going to be problematic for us.”

Offensively, McDonald will have to change things as Ayden McDonald will miss the game with an injury.

“When we’ve got Ayden, we’re allowed to play a lot more freely,” McDonald said. “A lot of what we do is precipitated by him and his decisions. When you look at our numbers between assists and turnovers off of him, they have to get better.

“One of his strong suits has always been his assist-to-turnover ratio. He’s up over 8.0 this year. Off of that, we’re 111/114, so we’re not even 1:1 We have to have guys that value the ball more, but they haven’t handled it a lot, but they’ve handled it enough to not have that ratio.”

So who will step in and fill the shoes of McDonald?

For one, freshman Carson Brown, but it’s going to take a team effort to replace McDonald.

“There won’t be a single person that has the responsibility of carrying that load,” McDonald said. “It has to be everybody. Carson will run our point. Being a young guy, he’s going to carry some of that load.

“The other guys are predominantly seniors, and they have to step up and play with the ability to protect the basketball. It’s not going to be one person. You’re not going to fill the shoes of one guy who’s out for a bit with a guy who’s going to throw all of that on his shoulders.”

McDonald said Brown is looking forward to the challenge.

“Anybody who watches Carson, there’s some components of Ayden’s game that he mimics,” McDonald said. “That is great. No single person is going to be able to take that task on by himself.

“It has to be a coordinated effort from everybody.”