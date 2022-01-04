Jacket girls six return from tournament ready for the Broncos

HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team may have finished 1-2 at the Kaposia Classic last week, but it was a successful weekend.

Now, Bluejacket coach Pete Hyduke is hoping his team can carry those valuable lessons down the stretch as Hibbing/Chisholm gets set to take on International Falls, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Bronco Arena.

The Bluejackets are 15 games into their schedule, and they have 10 remaining before the Section 7A playoffs begin in February.

“Coming off the Kaposia Tournament, that’s where we move kids around to see what we have,” Hyduke said. “I was pleased. Some kids have earned some spots, and we made some adjustments.

“We try to come out of the Kaposia Tournament with a feeling for what our lineup will be down the stretch. Falls, they’re the beginning of that stretch. It’ll be a different game than we played at Kaposia. We’ll get a lot of kids in the game today, four lines and six D.”

It’ll be different because the Broncos are 0-9 this season, and Hibbing/Chisholm already owns a 14-0 win over International Falls this season.

“It might be a different type of game, but you have to focus on playing as a team and not getting individual today,” Hyduke said. “They’re having a down year, and you don’t want to not schedule someone because they’re having a down year.

“Everybody goes through that. You want them to maintain their program. You don’t want them to disappear. This gives us an opportunity to play a lot more kids. That’s a good thing. For right now, we’ll give the kids a lot of experience, and hopefully, they get a good feel for a varsity game.”

It shouldn’t be hard for Hyduke to keep this team focused.

“Our focus is the stretch run,” Hyduke said. “We have 10 games to go. This is the start of our stretch run. We have to start doing the little things right. When you accomplish that, you usually have a lot of success.”

What will Hyduke be looking for?

“Teamwork,” he said. “I don’t want any individualism. I want to see puck movement. In a game like this, a lot of the time you can have a little more creativity in how you attack the net and move the puck.

“That’s one of the things we’ll be looking for because you have more time to do that.”