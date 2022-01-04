ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Jacket girls six return from tournament ready for the Broncos

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 6 days ago

HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team may have finished 1-2 at the Kaposia Classic last week, but it was a successful weekend.

Now, Bluejacket coach Pete Hyduke is hoping his team can carry those valuable lessons down the stretch as Hibbing/Chisholm gets set to take on International Falls, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Bronco Arena.

The Bluejackets are 15 games into their schedule, and they have 10 remaining before the Section 7A playoffs begin in February.

“Coming off the Kaposia Tournament, that’s where we move kids around to see what we have,” Hyduke said. “I was pleased. Some kids have earned some spots, and we made some adjustments.

“We try to come out of the Kaposia Tournament with a feeling for what our lineup will be down the stretch. Falls, they’re the beginning of that stretch. It’ll be a different game than we played at Kaposia. We’ll get a lot of kids in the game today, four lines and six D.”

It’ll be different because the Broncos are 0-9 this season, and Hibbing/Chisholm already owns a 14-0 win over International Falls this season.

“It might be a different type of game, but you have to focus on playing as a team and not getting individual today,” Hyduke said. “They’re having a down year, and you don’t want to not schedule someone because they’re having a down year.

“Everybody goes through that. You want them to maintain their program. You don’t want them to disappear. This gives us an opportunity to play a lot more kids. That’s a good thing. For right now, we’ll give the kids a lot of experience, and hopefully, they get a good feel for a varsity game.”

It shouldn’t be hard for Hyduke to keep this team focused.

“Our focus is the stretch run,” Hyduke said. “We have 10 games to go. This is the start of our stretch run. We have to start doing the little things right. When you accomplish that, you usually have a lot of success.”

What will Hyduke be looking for?

“Teamwork,” he said. “I don’t want any individualism. I want to see puck movement. In a game like this, a lot of the time you can have a little more creativity in how you attack the net and move the puck.

“That’s one of the things we’ll be looking for because you have more time to do that.”

Comments / 0

Related
Mesabi Tribune

Mvogo fuels Thunderhawks’ fire

GRAND RAPIDS — For the past two seasons, Ulrich Mvogo has been the catalyst for the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team. Mvogo, a senior center midfielder for the Thunderhawks, used his foot skills, vision and strength to spearhead the Grand Rapids offense, and he also was able to control the midfield defensively which was a real asset for the Thunderhawks. It is for his dominance on the pitch...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Kubena’s new number gives him an old connection

HIBBING — Drew Kubena was only four-years-old when his uncle, Andy, passed away as a result of a car accident in Albert Lea. Kubena, who is the son of Andy’s sister Jacki, doesn’t remember much about his uncle’s passing, but that doesn’t make the loss less painful. Andy, who was 35-years-old at the time, was a football and hockey player for Hibbing High School, having earned a scholarship to play...
NHL
Mesabi Tribune

Rangers outlast ‘Streaks in back and forth battle, 82-72

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team locked up with Chisholm on Friday night. Rangers junior Asher Zubich poured in 37 points to lead the Rangers to a 82-72 win over the Bluestreaks. “He was hot in the first half,” MI-B coach Jeff Buffetta said. “But we really started to move the ball in that second half and that led to some easy buckets.” Chisholm took an early...
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hibbing, MN
Sports
Chisholm, MN
Sports
City
Hibbing, MN
City
Chisholm, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
International Falls, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Thunderhawks outlast Giants

GRAND RAPIDS — the Mesabi East boys’ swimming team got two wins from senior Logan Schroeder, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to Grand Rapids 98.5-72.5. Schroeder came out on top in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, winning the former event with a time of 24.16 and taking the latter with a time of 1:01.15. The Giants also got individual wins from Cole Layman and Carter...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Wolverine girls race to the top at Hibbing Invite

BIWABIK — It didn’t take long for the newly re-named Rock Ridge Alpine Ski Team to come away with a championship. In fact, it only took two races as the Wolverines girls squad won the Hibbing Invitational at Giants Ridge Thursday. According to Rock Ridge head coach Benji Neff, it was the best result he and his coaching staff have ever seen out of a girls team. ...
BIWABIK, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
141
Followers
262
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy