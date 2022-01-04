Margarine Versus Butter: Which One Is Better For You?
It can be hard to tell the difference between margarine and butter by looks alone. So which one is...www.healthdigest.com
It can be hard to tell the difference between margarine and butter by looks alone. So which one is...www.healthdigest.com
Kerigold Irish Butter is delicious and good for you! Once you eat Kerigold you never go back! 😋😋😋 I WISH EVERYONE A HAPPY, HEALTHY, POSITIVE, PROSPEROUS AND SAFE NEW YEAR!😘🎉🎉🎉
margarine was originally created to fatten up turkeys. those turkeys died. coloring & flavor was added for consumers to eat. too much money was invested for this & the scientists didn't want to lose that money. butter is better.
Are you serious... grass fed, organic butter is the best. Our grandparents knew this!
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 22