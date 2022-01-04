ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VDOT reminds drivers to be cautious as road clearing may continue overnight

By Makea Luzader
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QY1uc_0dbz93y400

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Transportation reminded residents to give crews room as they continue clearing roadways after Monday’s winter storm.

VDOT said that their crews will likely be working overnight to clear the snow and ice. They also warned that wet snow is “bringing down trees, branches and power lines.”

‘It’s insane’: Cars flip into ditches, downed trees block roads as snow blankets Louisa

Anyone who doesn’t need to travel is advised to stay off the roads, and anyone who does need to drive is reminded to be wary of icy spots.

A release from VDOT also gave drivers the following tips and reminders:

  • In neighborhoods, crews will treat trouble spots with a salt/sand mix and where more than two inches of snow have accumulated, plows will make an 8′ -to-10′ path. Learn more .
  • If possible, avoid overnight and early morning travel until after sunrise and temperatures improve. Temperatures will remain below freezing, causing potential icy conditions and black ice.
  • If you drive, allow extra time. Clear vehicles completely of ice. Take the trip slowly, increase distance behind other vehicles, and brake gently. Use extra caution on elevated surfaces such as bridges, ramps and overpasses.
  • Check road conditions: Use www.511virginia.org , the free mobile app, or call 511 from any phone in Virginia.
  • Follow @vadotnova and @NWS_BaltWash for real-time updates!
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vdot#Smartphone App#Vehicles#Wdvm#Vadotnova#Nws Baltwash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy