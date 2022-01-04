ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EDITORIAL: Looking for more on ethics reform

Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to reducing corruption, favoritism and unethical conduct in state government, there are much higher priorities than term limits for statewide elected officials and limits on their outside income. So let’s hope that when Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her first State of the State message on Wednesday,...

dailygazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wellsville Daily Reporter

No more book deals: Hochul seeks term limits, ethics changes

He wasn’t in the room, and his name was not uttered, but disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s presence hung over the New York State Assembly chamber as Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday called for “A New Era for New York,” with proposals that would term-limit the state’s top elected officials, create a new ethics board and prevent the kind of $5.1 million book-deal payday her predecessor saw.
POLITICS
wnynewsnow.com

NY Governor Eyes Ethics Reforms, Term Limits, In First Proposal Of 2022

ALBANY – In her first proposal of 2022, New York’s Governor outlined a plan to institute term limits and ban outside income for statewide elected officials. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the proposal on Monday, saying she wants the legislature to institute term limits for the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General and Comptroller.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Deadline

Letitia James Suspends Campaign For Governor Of New York, Will Run For Another Term As Attorney General Instead

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that she is dropping her campaign for governor and instead will run for re-election. “I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” she wrote on Twitter. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.” James entered the race in October, and would have faced Governor Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary. Hochul succeeded Andrew Cuomo as the state’s governor. Cuomo resigned after James’ office released the results of an investigation into multiple claims of sexual harassment against him. Last week, James released more documents from that investigation, including text messages and deposition transcripts involving Cuomo’s brother, Chris Cuomo. They showed that Chris Cuomo tapped media sources to assist his brother’s response to the allegations. A recent Siena poll showed that Hochul had a double-digit lead over James in the June primary. More to come.
POLITICS
eenews.net

N.Y. governor backs nation’s first statewide gas ban

New York’s Democratic governor announced her backing yesterday for what would be the nation’s first statewide gas ban for new buildings, adding fuel to a simmering national battle. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s support for a gas ban came through a 2022 policy blueprint released before her first State of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Thomas Dinapoli
Person
Andrew Cuomo
kusi.com

Reform California files ethics complaint against Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Reform California files ethics complaint against Lorena Gonzalez demanding her resignation with a special interest group that violates the California Political Reform Act. Reform California filed their complaint with the California Fair Political Practices Commission demanding an immediate investigation and enforcement when a Politico story...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

A Cuomo comeback? Possible, but not likely says Skidmore political science professor

Could former Governor Andrew Cuomo make a political comeback?. Speculation is growing in some corners after the news this week that two District Attorneys will not press criminal charges against the former Governor for accusations of inappropriate conduct. Skidmore University Political Science Professor Christopher B. Mann told the Albany Times-Union a Cuomo comeback would take “a really unlikely alignment of lucky stars.”
EDUCATION
Chicago Tribune

Editorial: A look at 2021, a difficult, tumultuous year

This past year has felt far longer than most years. An insurrection at the Capitol, a pandemic with no end, Michael Madigan’s ignominious exit, and more. Here’s a look — through excerpts of editorials — at how the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board watched it unfold. Jan. 7: With days left in office, Donald Trump whipped up supporters who invaded the U.S. Capitol Most Americans can see Wednesday ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethics Committee#Term Limits#Impeachment#Corruption#Jcope
Rolling Stone

Andrew Cuomo Ordered to Give Back the $5.1 Million He Made Off a Covid-19 Book He Didn’t Write

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been ordered to hand over about $5.1 million he made from a book he “wrote” — i.e. a book he reportedly made his staffers write — about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, The New York Times reports. The decision, handed down Tuesday by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, ordered Cuomo to give the proceeds to the state attorney general’s office. The AG’s office has also been given the authority to enforce the ruling. But getting the full sum may be difficult, as Cuomo donated $500,000 to charity and dropped another $1 million in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

A top Homeland Security official is warning of an assassination threat against Joe Biden linked to the Jan. 6 attack.

One message "references 6 January as an appropriate day to conduct assassinations against named Democratic political figures." POTUS threat: A top official at the Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement about threatening social media posts —including one calling for the assassination of President Joe Biden. The message:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
BUSINESS
iheart.com

Why is Pelosi REFUSING to release Jan. 6 Capitol Police information?

Congressman Rodney Davis recently sent a FIERY letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanding she stop obstructing GOP efforts to investigate security measures taken before and on January 6th, 2021. Rep. Davis says the Capitol Police SHOULD release all communications concerning security from that day, but the police chief can’t do so without an ‘okay’ from the House Sergeant of Arms — a Pelosi appointee. Americans deserve to know why the Capitol’s security posture was so bad that day, so we can be sure it won’t happen again. But unfortunately, Rep, Davis tells Glenn, that may not occur until Republicans take the House majority back...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy