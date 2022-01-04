VIDEO: Kids and boosters

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAAL-TV

VIDEO: New COVID Variant

(ABC 6 News) - With the Omicron variant making its way across the U.S., there is word of another variant coming out of a foreign country. Discovered in France, it's what is being referred to as the IHU variant. Scientists say this vaccine is more resistant to vaccines and has more than 40 mutations.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Chicago Public Radio

The Rundown: Some kids could soon get boosters

Hey there! It’s Thursday, and this is how my cat and I plan to spend New Year’s Eve. Here’s what you need to know today. 1. More youth could be eligible for booster shots starting next week. The Food and Drug Administration appears close to approving Pfizer’s...
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

FDA Expands Pfizer Boosters For Kids As Young As 12

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the Omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also...
KIDS
kq2.com

Health department responds to omicron and boosters for kids

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department weighing in on the latest COVID-19 developments today, as cases continue to climb locally. At Mosaic Life Care more than 60 people are fighting COVID-19 right now, add in the number of inpatients across the system and you're north of 70. We...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
WEAR

Northwest Florida parents react to booster shots for kids

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The FDA is expanding the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID boosters in children ages 12 to 15. An Escambia County mother says she is ready to book her daughter an appointment to get the booster, as soon as the CDC signs off on the authorization.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
CNET

CDC panel recommends boosters for kids 12 and up

A committee that advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Wednesday to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 booster for kids age 12 and up, at least five months after their second shot. Before the recommendation is official, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will need to accept the panel's guidance,...
KIDS
The Independent

Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots

Hospitalizations of U.S. children under 5 with COVID-19 soared in recent weeks to the highest levels since the pandemic began, according to government data released Friday.The worrisome trend in children too young to be vaccinated underscores the need for older kids and adults to get their shots to protect those around them, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Since early December, as the highly contagious omicron variant has spread furiously around the country, the hospitalization rate in these youngest children has surged to more than 4 in 100,000 youngsters.That compares with about 1...
KIDS
KAAL-TV

VIDEO: Terminated over vaccine mandate

(ABC 6 News) - Monday, any Mayo Clinic employee who is unvaccinated and did not have a medical or religious exemption from the COVID vaccine reportedly lost their job. Lori Haman, who is one of the Mayo employees who no longer has a job after being fired today sat down with ABC 6 News anchor Betsy Singer for an interview.
ROCHESTER, MN
The Portland Mercury

Oregon Approves Pfizer Boosters for Kids 12 and Older

Youth ages 12 to 15 are eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot five months after completing their initial vaccine series, Oregon’s immunization advisory board announced Thursday. The board also authorized a third vaccine dose of Pfizer or Moderna for immunocompromised children 5 to 11 years old. The Western...
OREGON STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, federal health authorities on Friday pointed to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an alarming rate of hospitalizations among children. In Florida, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, as well, according to data reported Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. […] The post FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WLKY.com

JCPS employees receive booster shots to protect kids, families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 250 JCPS employees signed up for a vaccine clinic at Seneca High School on Tuesday. Most of them visited the pop-up clinic for their booster shots. "I got my booster shot today," said Sarah Lavera, a mental health practitioner at King Elementary School. She...
LOUISVILLE, KY

