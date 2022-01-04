ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.C. Hassenauer gets start at center over Kendrick Green in Steelers' home finale

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Ben Roethlisberger had a new center snapping the ball for his final game at Heinz Field.

Rookie Kendrick Green did not start for the first time this season because of a calf injury, paving the way for J.C. Hassenauer to take his place at center for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the Cleveland Browns.

Hassenauer started three times at center in 2020, but his only start this season was at guard when the Steelers played at the Los Angeles Chargers. He has appeared in 12 games this season.

With Devin Bush and Joe Schobert on the reserve/covid list, Robert Spillane and Marcus Allen got the start at inside linebacker Monday night. It was the first start of the season for Allen, who entered the game having played only 17 defensive snaps on the year. The backups at the position were Ulysees Gilbert III, who entered the game having played nine snaps on defense for the season, and Tegray Scales, who was signed off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad this week.

Sports
