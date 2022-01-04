ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Good, bad, and ugly from the Jags’ loss to the Patriots

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFzz9_0dbz6bJ600

Just when fans were wondering if it could get worse, the Jacksonville Jaguars put them through the most embarrassing performance they’ve had all year after sustaining a 50-10 beatdown from the New England Patriots.

With the offense taking the field down three starting linemen and their top skill weapon in running back James Robinson, many expected the Jags to struggle with scoring, and that was exactly the case. However, the defense got back several starters from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but that didn’t make much of a difference as New England moved the ball with ease all game.

Sunday’s game was the Jags’ last away game of the 2021 season, and it gave them a winless road game figure on the season. However, when looking back at the tape, we were able to find something positive to speak on that happened in addition to a game mostly filled with negative moments. That said, let’s evaluate Week 17’s good, bad, and ugly moments from Sunday before we move on to the Jags’ season finale:

The good: Walker Little fares well in his first start and makes a case to be the LT of 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267m4x_0dbz6bJ600
Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s game was flat-out tough to watch, but as always, those who looked hard enough can always find at least one positive. In this case, it was rookie left tackle Walker Little, who was starting in just his second game.

In a game where the Jags had to be without their original left tackle in Cam Robinson (who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list), as well as starting offensive lineman Ben Bartch and Brandon Linder, Little did his part to keep Trevor Lawrence upright. In fact, he registered the highest Pro Football Focus grade (77.2) on the team and had a pass-blocking grade of 86.4.

This is certainly encouraging with just one game left and is a positive the Jags can take into next season. When factoring in the positives from his start against Buffalo, who had the top-ranked defense in football at that time (and still do), Little may have made his case to be a starter as Robinson is on a contract year. The fact that he has a very affordable contract will only help his case, as would one more start that mirrors his first two.

The bad: The regression of the defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FHdV_0dbz6bJ600
Jan 2, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, fans understand what kind of talent the Jags are working with on offense as the unit lacks talent and has lost key players on injured reserve. However, the defense was a unit that felt like it was trending in the right direction last month, but Sunday’s game was a sign that they may not be as good as many thought.

The Jags’ defense especially struggled in the trenches as New England totaled almost 290 passing yards and 181 rushing yards (averaged five rushing yards a carry). In other words, pretty much everything worked, whether Mac Jones was dropping back in a clean pocket to pass the ball (Jags had two pressures and no sacks, per PFF) or Rhamondre Stevenson was taking a carry out of the backfield.

Sure, the team was affected by players missing time on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but the defense had more key starters suit up than the offense. That said, they will head into the last week of the season with many fans watching the unit closely as a bad performance against Indianapolis could validate big-time changes on that side of the ball, too.

The ugly: Trent Baalke's overall roster construction comes to the light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HTjbq_0dbz6bJ600
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke is shown during Friday afternoon’s press conference at TIAA Bank Field. [Image by: Florida Times-Union]

Sunday’s game was proof that Urban Meyer wasn’t the Jags’ lone issue when it comes to how this season has gone for the Jags. In fact, it exposed the person who was most involved in roster construction in general manager Trent Baalke as many of his hand-picked players were no match for the Patriots, and many of his mistakes from the offseason were evident.

As previously mentioned, the defense didn’t look all that great, and the unit included many handpicked players who had low PFF scores Sunday like Roy Robertson-Harris (32.7), Jihad Ward (45.3), and linebacker Damien Wilson (66.1). Fans have long seen this on the opposite side of the ball, too, as offseason additions Marvin Jones Jr, Chris Manhertz, and Luke Farrell haven’t been the type of acquisitions they were hoping to see around Lawrence.

While Sunday’s game wasn’t the first time the Jags have been dismantled in such a way, it certainly marked their worst performance of the 2021 season. Even without the hurdles that the recent string of COVID-19 cases provided, they’ve had way too many troubling performances (for example against Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Tennessee recently) that make fans wonder why owner Shad Khan feels like Baalke is worth keeping around.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

Patriots Use Practice-Squad Protections On Four Players, Including Kristian Wilkerson

FOXBORO (CBS) — After a breakout game for the Patriots in Week 17, other NFL teams may have wanted to pry wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from New England’s practice squad. But Bill Belichick put the kibosh on that on Tuesday. The Patriots reportedly used practice-squad protections on Wilkerson and three other players on Tuesday. Along with Wilkerson, the Patriots protected safety Sean Davis, tight end Matt LaCosse, and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale. This is believed to be the first time that the Patriots have utilized the protection, according to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss. Teams can use the protection on up to four...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins injury report: All injured players good to go vs. Patriots in Week 18

After their final day of practice, the Miami Dolphins listed no players with a game status heading into their Week 18 matchup with the New England Patriots. Actually, the team got good news, as wide receiver Preston Williams and defensive tackle John Jenkins were removed completely from the team’s injury report after dealing with an illness all week. Neither has played particularly often, however, it’s nice to have depth in case of an emergency.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Wilson
Person
Shad Khan
Person
Trevor Lawrence
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has surprising take on NFC playoff favorite

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win the Super Bowl with one week left in the regular season, but Troy Aikman has not been as impressed with them as many others have. Aikman discussed the NFC playoff picture during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week. He was asked about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and he expressed optimism about the situation his former team is facing. Part of the reason for that is Aikman is not quite buying into all the hype surrounding the Packers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The New England Patriots#The Reserve Covid 19#Pro Football Focus#Jaguars Lt Walker Little
FanSided

Kyle Rudolph makes a shocking statement related to Kirk Cousins

Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph believes that Daniel Jones of the New York Giants is the best quarterback he’s ever played with. After parting with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Kyle Rudolph was hoping to get back to being an important piece of an offense in his first season with the New York Giants.
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kansas City Star

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on trip to the Cotton Bowl and hearing boos from fans there

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t often hear boos when he’s not playing, but that was the case Friday at the Cotton Bowl. Mahomes and a few Chiefs teammates joined Cincinnati alum Travis Kelce at the game, which was the first College Football Playoff semifinal. The Bearcats lost 27-6 to top-ranked Alabama, and television cameras caught a glimpse of the cadre of Chiefs players.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has earned himself plenty of new fans with his impressive play during the 2021 season. Among them is former NFL legend Brett Favre. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL radio earlier this week, Favre praised Burrow for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Hall of Fame quarterback said that the second-year Bengals gunslinger is in “a different class” and that he didn’t see the 2020 No. 1 overall pick achieving so much success so quickly.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

61K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy