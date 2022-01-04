Good, bad, and ugly from the Jags’ loss to the Patriots

Just when fans were wondering if it could get worse, the Jacksonville Jaguars put them through the most embarrassing performance they’ve had all year after sustaining a 50-10 beatdown from the New England Patriots.

With the offense taking the field down three starting linemen and their top skill weapon in running back James Robinson, many expected the Jags to struggle with scoring, and that was exactly the case. However, the defense got back several starters from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but that didn’t make much of a difference as New England moved the ball with ease all game.

Sunday’s game was the Jags’ last away game of the 2021 season, and it gave them a winless road game figure on the season. However, when looking back at the tape, we were able to find something positive to speak on that happened in addition to a game mostly filled with negative moments. That said, let’s evaluate Week 17’s good, bad, and ugly moments from Sunday before we move on to the Jags’ season finale:

The good: Walker Little fares well in his first start and makes a case to be the LT of 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Sunday’s game was flat-out tough to watch, but as always, those who looked hard enough can always find at least one positive. In this case, it was rookie left tackle Walker Little, who was starting in just his second game.

In a game where the Jags had to be without their original left tackle in Cam Robinson (who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list), as well as starting offensive lineman Ben Bartch and Brandon Linder, Little did his part to keep Trevor Lawrence upright. In fact, he registered the highest Pro Football Focus grade (77.2) on the team and had a pass-blocking grade of 86.4.

This is certainly encouraging with just one game left and is a positive the Jags can take into next season. When factoring in the positives from his start against Buffalo, who had the top-ranked defense in football at that time (and still do), Little may have made his case to be a starter as Robinson is on a contract year. The fact that he has a very affordable contract will only help his case, as would one more start that mirrors his first two.

The bad: The regression of the defense

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half at Gillette Stadium.

At this point, fans understand what kind of talent the Jags are working with on offense as the unit lacks talent and has lost key players on injured reserve. However, the defense was a unit that felt like it was trending in the right direction last month, but Sunday’s game was a sign that they may not be as good as many thought.

The Jags’ defense especially struggled in the trenches as New England totaled almost 290 passing yards and 181 rushing yards (averaged five rushing yards a carry). In other words, pretty much everything worked, whether Mac Jones was dropping back in a clean pocket to pass the ball (Jags had two pressures and no sacks, per PFF) or Rhamondre Stevenson was taking a carry out of the backfield.

Sure, the team was affected by players missing time on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but the defense had more key starters suit up than the offense. That said, they will head into the last week of the season with many fans watching the unit closely as a bad performance against Indianapolis could validate big-time changes on that side of the ball, too.

The ugly: Trent Baalke's overall roster construction comes to the light

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke is shown during Friday afternoon's press conference at TIAA Bank Field.

Sunday’s game was proof that Urban Meyer wasn’t the Jags’ lone issue when it comes to how this season has gone for the Jags. In fact, it exposed the person who was most involved in roster construction in general manager Trent Baalke as many of his hand-picked players were no match for the Patriots, and many of his mistakes from the offseason were evident.

As previously mentioned, the defense didn’t look all that great, and the unit included many handpicked players who had low PFF scores Sunday like Roy Robertson-Harris (32.7), Jihad Ward (45.3), and linebacker Damien Wilson (66.1). Fans have long seen this on the opposite side of the ball, too, as offseason additions Marvin Jones Jr, Chris Manhertz, and Luke Farrell haven’t been the type of acquisitions they were hoping to see around Lawrence.

While Sunday’s game wasn’t the first time the Jags have been dismantled in such a way, it certainly marked their worst performance of the 2021 season. Even without the hurdles that the recent string of COVID-19 cases provided, they’ve had way too many troubling performances (for example against Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Tennessee recently) that make fans wonder why owner Shad Khan feels like Baalke is worth keeping around.