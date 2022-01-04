ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

There's a Pretty Major Spoiler About Claire Heilig From 'The Bachelor'

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been 84 years since a Bachelor Nation show was in our lives (oh wait, never mind, it's been approximately a week), but Clayton Echard's season is arriving literally tonight. And it's going to be dramatic from day freakin' one. In part due to a contestant named Claire Heilig, who made...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Here's Why Tayshia Didn't Host Michelle's Bachelorette Finale

Like every season of The Bachelor or Bachelorette, viewers can expect to see fewer and fewer of their faves returning to screen as the eliminations progress. But there was one very surprising person missing from the Dec. 21 finale of The Bachelorette. If you’re wondering why Tayshia Adams didn’t host Michelle Young’s Bachelorette finale, it had nothing to do with getting sent home like the rest of the contestants and everything to do with COVID. Here’s what we know about why the host was MIA during the live episode.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Deodorant#Bachelor Nation#Fyi#Abc
Us Weekly

Bachelor Clayton Echard on Whether He Has Regrets After ‘Chaotic’ Season: ‘I Did Some Things Wrong’

Buckle up, Bachelor Nation. Clayton Echard is “looking forward to watching” season 26 of The Bachelor — but knows he’s going to have to own up to his mistakes. “[Doozy] — that’s a good word to choose,” the 28-year-old Missouri native told Us Weekly ahead of the Monday, January 3, premiere. “There’s plenty of words that you can pick — chaotic. It’s wild to see the promos, obviously, I lived through it, but I’m ready to watch it back. There are certain things that [I didn’t see]. I wasn’t there 24/7 around all the women, so I’m gonna see things for the first time myself. And I’m excited to see what that looks like. Obviously, I heard a lot of the drama that I wasn’t present for, but now I’m like, ‘OK, maybe I’ll catch somebody that told me a story that maybe doesn’t exactly match up with what I see.’”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Bachelor Spoilers: Who Are Clayton Echard’s Final Three, And Did ABC’s Promo Already Reveal Them?

Whether you agree with Clayton Echard being The Bachelor or not, his time has come, and Season 26 looks like it’s going to bring the drama. For those of you who like to read the last page of a book first, we’re here to help you out by revealing the alleged three finalists of the upcoming season. But did ABC already spoil its ending, when it showed The Bachelor lead Echard saying “I love you” to three different women on the season preview? It might not be as clear-cut as they made it seem.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WFAA

'Bachelorette's Michelle Young and Fiancé Nayte Olukoya Reflect on Finding Their Happy Ending (Exclusive)

It's been three months since Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on The Bachelorette, and the two are still sporting that newly engaged glow. "I think this is exactly where I am supposed to be," the 28-year-old teacher tells ET's Lauren Zima. "But I was constantly checking my feelings and where Nayte was in those feelings was pretty high at the top, but there were times where I did press him to make sure I was getting an answer that I needed just because he wasn't used to opening up and being vulnerable and that was something that was very new."
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Turns Out, This Bachelor Contestant Dated Blake & Dean Before Clayton

Bachelor Nation is very connected... ahem, perhaps, too connected? Apparently, one of the Bachelor contestants from Clayton’s season, Gabby Windey, dated two other Bachelor stars, Blake Horstmann and Dean Unglert. During an episode of Horstmann’s Behind The Rose podcast in October, he revealed that he and Unglert had a pattern of being interested in the same women — and now it seems like Clayton Echard could be joining the club.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Bachelor Nation's J.J. Lane Expecting First Baby With Wife Kayla Hughes

Watch: Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Cosmo, Kulture, Apple & More!. Bachelor Nation's J.J. Lane had one rosy Christmas!. The former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star took to Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 25 to share the exciting news that his wife, Kayla Hughes, is pregnant with their first child together. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2020, revealed that their little one is expected to arrive next summer.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Biggest Bachelor Nation 2021 Moments: From Chris Harrison’s Firing to Michelle Young’s Historic Final 4

As always, Bachelor Nation went through a lot of ups and downs this year, but the franchise ended on a high note after a bumpy start to 2021. In January, Matt James’ premiere marked the first season with a Black Bachelor. Several weeks into the season, however, longtime host Chris Harrison came under fire for his apparent defense of front-runner Rachael Kirkconnell. The Georgia native had yet to speak out when Chris was interviewed by Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, about photos of the season 25 contestant at an Old South-themed party on a plantation when she was in college in 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Why The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Understands Fans Not Immediately Embracing New Bachelor Clayton Echard

ABC is gearing up for a new season of The Bachelor, and even as we prepare to watch Clayton Echard — a castoff from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette — attempt to find a wife, many fans still don’t exactly know why the Missouri native was chosen. Echard was under intense scrutiny from the Bachelor Nation loyal after news of his casting leaked prior to even his TV introduction to the franchise, and The Bachelorette co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe understands why fans may have been cheering for a lead that wasn't Echard.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy