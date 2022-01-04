ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything to Know About Teddi Wright From 'The Bachelor' (Including Major Spoilers!)

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi there, Bachelor vacation is over, Clayton Echard's season is here, and the time has come to talk about Teddi Wright. Just plz keep in mind that there are a ton of spoilers in this article, including but not limited to how far 24-year-old Teddi makes it on Clayton's extremely dramatic...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Elite Daily

Here's What's Known About Michelle And Nayte After That Emotional Bachelorette Finale

Warning: Bachelorette finale spoilers follow. Well, congratulations are in order to all of Bachelor Nation. We made it to the end of yet another dramatic season of The Bachelorette, and this time with a happy ending. Season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young ended her tenure as the lead by handing her final rose to Nayte Olukoya, and he responded by getting down on one knee and proposing. Michelle accepted Nayte’s proposal, and the two of them ended this Bachelorette season happily engaged. But now that the season is over and the cameras are off, fans may be wondering whether Michelle and Nayte are still engaged after The Bachelorette...
Elite Daily

Here's Why Tayshia Didn't Host Michelle's Bachelorette Finale

Like every season of The Bachelor or Bachelorette, viewers can expect to see fewer and fewer of their faves returning to screen as the eliminations progress. But there was one very surprising person missing from the Dec. 21 finale of The Bachelorette. If you’re wondering why Tayshia Adams didn’t host Michelle Young’s Bachelorette finale, it had nothing to do with getting sent home like the rest of the contestants and everything to do with COVID. Here’s what we know about why the host was MIA during the live episode.
Us Weekly

Bachelor Clayton Echard on Whether He Has Regrets After ‘Chaotic’ Season: ‘I Did Some Things Wrong’

Buckle up, Bachelor Nation. Clayton Echard is “looking forward to watching” season 26 of The Bachelor — but knows he’s going to have to own up to his mistakes. “[Doozy] — that’s a good word to choose,” the 28-year-old Missouri native told Us Weekly ahead of the Monday, January 3, premiere. “There’s plenty of words that you can pick — chaotic. It’s wild to see the promos, obviously, I lived through it, but I’m ready to watch it back. There are certain things that [I didn’t see]. I wasn’t there 24/7 around all the women, so I’m gonna see things for the first time myself. And I’m excited to see what that looks like. Obviously, I heard a lot of the drama that I wasn’t present for, but now I’m like, ‘OK, maybe I’ll catch somebody that told me a story that maybe doesn’t exactly match up with what I see.’”
CinemaBlend

Bachelor Spoilers: Who Are Clayton Echard’s Final Three, And Did ABC’s Promo Already Reveal Them?

Whether you agree with Clayton Echard being The Bachelor or not, his time has come, and Season 26 looks like it’s going to bring the drama. For those of you who like to read the last page of a book first, we’re here to help you out by revealing the alleged three finalists of the upcoming season. But did ABC already spoil its ending, when it showed The Bachelor lead Echard saying “I love you” to three different women on the season preview? It might not be as clear-cut as they made it seem.
Hannah Ann Sluss
CinemaBlend

Why The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Understands Fans Not Immediately Embracing New Bachelor Clayton Echard

ABC is gearing up for a new season of The Bachelor, and even as we prepare to watch Clayton Echard — a castoff from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette — attempt to find a wife, many fans still don’t exactly know why the Missouri native was chosen. Echard was under intense scrutiny from the Bachelor Nation loyal after news of his casting leaked prior to even his TV introduction to the franchise, and The Bachelorette co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe understands why fans may have been cheering for a lead that wasn't Echard.
Elite Daily

Turns Out, This Bachelor Contestant Dated Blake & Dean Before Clayton

Bachelor Nation is very connected... ahem, perhaps, too connected? Apparently, one of the Bachelor contestants from Clayton’s season, Gabby Windey, dated two other Bachelor stars, Blake Horstmann and Dean Unglert. During an episode of Horstmann’s Behind The Rose podcast in October, he revealed that he and Unglert had a pattern of being interested in the same women — and now it seems like Clayton Echard could be joining the club.
Cosmopolitan

There's a Pretty Major Spoiler About Claire Heilig From 'The Bachelor'

It's been 84 years since a Bachelor Nation show was in our lives (oh wait, never mind, it's been approximately a week), but Clayton Echard's season is arriving literally tonight. And it's going to be dramatic from day freakin' one. In part due to a contestant named Claire Heilig, who made quite a first impression. And unfortunately, not in a "she got the First Impression Rose" kinda way.
Elite Daily

This Bachelor Nation "Curse" May Have Predicted Michelle's Finale Decision

There’s a lot to love about reality dating shows, but one of the not-so-great parts is seeing real people’s hearts break onscreen. Say what you will about Bachelor/Bachelorette love, but no matter what, breakups hurt. If you’re looking for a way to protect your own heart while watching the show, Bachelor Nation thinks there’s a major clue that could tip you off ahead of a major elimination split.If you’re ready to dive into the world of reality show conspiracy theories, here’s what you need to know about Bachelor Nation’s “Breakup Blue,” and how it might have pointed toward the outcome of Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season (among others).
iheart.com

Here's 5 Things You Should Know About Clayton Echard, The New 'Bachelor'

Echard was introduced to "Bachelor Nation" during Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette in the fall. He finished in eighth place. He was rumored to be the new Bachelor in September, before Young's season began, and was confirmed at the end of November. Echard will have 10 weeks to date...
WFAA

'Bachelorette's Michelle Young and Fiancé Nayte Olukoya Reflect on Finding Their Happy Ending (Exclusive)

It's been three months since Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on The Bachelorette, and the two are still sporting that newly engaged glow. "I think this is exactly where I am supposed to be," the 28-year-old teacher tells ET's Lauren Zima. "But I was constantly checking my feelings and where Nayte was in those feelings was pretty high at the top, but there were times where I did press him to make sure I was getting an answer that I needed just because he wasn't used to opening up and being vulnerable and that was something that was very new."
E! News

Why Bachelor Nation Is Buzzing Over Michael Allio's Outing With Amanda Kloots

Watch: Amanda Kloots Shows Full Body Workout With Resistance Band. Amanda Kloots and Michael Allio finally met IRL—and fans couldn't be more delighted. After supporting each other via the internet over the last year, the co-host of The Talk and The Bachelorette star got together for dinner in their home state of Ohio. "Guess who I'm out on the town with?!" Amanda captioned a Dec. 27 Instagram Story selfie of the duo at Burntwood Tavern in Canton. She later shared a sweet photo to her feed with her arm around Michael, writing, "Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!"
ETOnline.com

'Bachelor' Clayton Echard on His Emotional Journey and Crying Plenty of Tears This Season (Exclusive)

Clayton Echard is more than ready for Bachelor fans to watch his journey to love. The 28-year-old made his Bachelor Nation debut as a suitor on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette. He sparked rumors of his casting as the next lead after E! published photos of a man that resembled him filming what appeared to be a promo shoot for the show outside of a house in his native Missouri. ABC officially confirmed Echard as the next Bachelor at the end of Young's hometown dates.
