Sun re-sign reserve point guard Natisha Hiedeman

Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) shoots over New York Liberty forward Natasha Howard during a 2021 game at Mohegan Sun Arena. Hiedeman signed a qualifying contract offer on Monday to return in 2022. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day)

Mohegan — Natisha Hiedeman, a reserve point guard the last three seasons, has signed a qualifying contract offer to remain with the Connecticut Sun, head coach and general manager Curt Miller announced on Monday.

Per team policy, no details were released.

"We are excited about the re-signing of Natisha Hiedeman," Miller said in a release. "Natisha is coming off a career year and has been an important offensive spark plug for us off the bench. She can facilitate and score, but her value extends beyond the court as she is an excellent teammate. Her future with the Sun is bright."

Hiedeman appeared in all 32 regular-season games in 2021 (she started five) and had her best WNBA season averaging career highs in points (7.6 per-game) and minutes (20.1) while tying her career high in assists per-game (1.9).

The 5-foot-8 Hiedeman also scored in double figures 10 times, including a career best 19 points and career-high eight assists in a game against the Indiana Fever.

The Sun finished with the WNBA's best regular-season record (26-6) before losing to eventual WNBA champion Chicago in the playoff semifinals when Hiedeman also had career highs in points per game (9.0), assists (3.0), minutes (18.0), rebounds (0.8), steals (0.8) and blocks (0.5).

Hiedeman, who played collegiately at Marquette, was drafted No. 18 overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2019 WNBA Draft and was picked up later that summer by the Sun on waivers. She is currently playing overseas with Nadezhda in Russia.