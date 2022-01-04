ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This mobile tiny home comprised of two disused shipping containers features a spacious terrace!

By Shawn McNulty-Kowal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portable Cabin from Wiercinski Studio is a mobile tiny home comprised of two disused shipping containers. When it comes to transforming shipping containers into homes, you get the best of both worlds. On one hand, you have yourself a homey, tiny cabin that can cozy into any small corner of...

Diane G
3d ago

To have peace and quiet and cup of coffee on the terrace...ahhhhhh that's life😎

