Judge orders charges dropped against Epstein jail guards

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A judge on Monday ordered charges dropped against two Bureau of Prisons guards who admitted falsifying records after Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in jail over two years ago. The guards — Tova Noel and Michael Thomas — had agreed to deferred prosecution...

