Remembering Betty White as 'America's grandmother' highlights a double standard

By Christina Wyman
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Betty White's death, it's been difficult to find tributes that don't describe her first and foremost as “America's grandmother” or “great-grandmother.” While it's widely known that White was a stepmother to her late husband Allen Ludden’s three children, it's important to remember that she was intentionally child-free and thus opted...

Comments / 26

Lisa Shetler
5d ago

She was and IS America's grandmother and a wonderful, kind lady. Either write a decent article in her memory or don't write at all.

Reply(6)
11
Anthony Petras
5d ago

The woman never had anything bad to say,always was polite and caring. Wish thier were more like her, She will be missed

Reply
7
Charlie Montgomery
5d ago

Well my mother referred to her as “America’s sweetheart.” And yes, Society, as a whole, the media & journalists are all sexist and quite frankly, sexism is clearly outdated. But apparently not everyone has caught on just yet.

Reply
4
