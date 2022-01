The uncertainty caused by a rash of Covid-19 cases across the National Hockey League has led to more restless nights for Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato. Practice and game planning have become difficult, as Granato and his coaching staff must wait to see who will be available to play every night. Their game Thursday night in KeyBank Center was the Sabres’ fourth in 20 days, and there weren’t many fans in the building because of a storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in areas in and around Buffalo.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO