ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Wadsworth Mansion, Hour 1

azpbs.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGabrielle “Coco” Chanel was a French fashion designer and businesswoman. She was...

video.azpbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Chanel
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Looks Like An Angel In New 40th Birthday Portraits

It’s crazy to think that Kate Middleton will turn 40 tomorrow on Jan 9. It seems like yesterday we were turning our TVs on at 4 AM to watch the big wedding. Ahead of her big day, not only did she decide to have a low-key celebration, but the Kensington Palace just released birthday portraits of her. And they are spell-binding.
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

See the Duchess of Cambridge’s stunning 40th birthday portraits

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. 9 January is a special day for the Royal Family, as the Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 40th birthday. Kensington Palace has marked the occasion with the release of three glamorous new portraits of Kate, unveiled on the eve of the significant milestone.
WORLD
Footwear News

Jill Biden Is Holiday-Chic in Studded Red Dress and Sparkly Peep-Toe Heels at Democratic National Committee’s Christmas Party

Jill Biden dressed in chic style for the Democratic National Committee’s holiday party this week. For the occasion, the first lady wore a red shift dress with elbow-length sleeves. The style also included a knee-length skirt. Biden’s dress was further elevated with silver circular stud accents lining both sleeves and shoulders, reminiscent of holiday decor. Her look was complete with sparkling post earrings. When it came to shoes, Biden donned a pair of glamorous stiletto heels. The peep-toe style featured metallic gold platform soles, as well as sparkly uppers. The pair’s most daring statement came from thin stiletto heels, totaling at least...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Goes Icy in Pale Blue Puffer Coat and Combat Boots with Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump brought an edge to ski style while celebrating the holidays with her mother, Marla Maples. For the occasion, Trump wore black leggings with a black top, layered beneath a pale blue puffer jacket. Her outerwear included a furry hood, as well as a zipped front pocket. The Georgetown University graduate’s look featured no accessories, apart from her diamond engagement ring. Maples took a similar style route, pairing slim black jeans with a metallic puffer jacket that featured a shearling lined hood. Her outfit also included black pointed-toe boots with silver toe accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazi#French
Hello Magazine

Prince Albert of Monaco's four children pose together in never-before-seen picture

Prince Albert of Monaco's eldest daughter, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, has shared an incredibly rare family picture featuring herself alongside the royal's three other children, Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste and twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The 29-year-old, who is Albert's daughter, born out of wedlock with estate agent Tamara Rotolo, posted a...
WORLD
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
papermag.com

Cher Just Made UGGs Look Glamorous

We already know Cher is the queen of opulence, as her countless bedazzled and feathered red carpet moments demonstrate. So it should come as no surprise that she would make things like UGG shoes look utterly glamorous at home. Sweatpants? Not in this household. In fact, Cher's take on leisure...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Turns 40: A Look at Her Incredible Shoe Style as a Royal

There’s no doubt about it: Kate Middleton has become a bona fide style icon — admired by women across the globe for her classic style with a modern twist. When she announced her engagement to Prince William in 2010, Middleton sported a navy blue Issa dress that sold out immediately — and she’s continued to move product for designers ever since. The Duchess of Cambridge often steps out in styles from British designers, with favorites including Jenny Packham, Alexander McQueen and L.K. Bennett. While her taste veers toward the pricier end, Middleton rewears pieces often — recycling old favorites with new shoes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

La La Anthony Models a Sultry Winter White Look With Sky-High, Lugged-Sole Booties

La La Anthony took to Instagram on Thursday night to show off an eye-catching winter look. The TV personality and actress, who has become known for her chic shoe style and impressive sneaker collection, posted two photos of herself modeling a creamy white and nude outfit with sultry cut-out details and matching booties featuring a sky-high heel. The eBay partner donned a white curve-hugging turtleneck jumpsuit with an off-white overcoat on top and lug-sole lace-up ankle boots in the same ivory colorway. Anthony accessorized with pink-tinted shades and a white Chanel bag, which she wore around her neck like a long necklace. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
billionsluxuryportal.com

THE ONE BEL-AIR MANSION WILL FINALLY SELL

Once billed as America's most expensive mansion "The One" is set for auction with no reserve!. Created by former movie director Nile Niami and architect Paul McClean “The One” which can only be described as a giga-mansion is situated in the exclusive area of Bel-Air California perched high above Bel Air on four acres. The 100,000-square-feet mansion provides spectacular 360-degree uninterrupted views of the city below and was once billed as the “world’s most expensive home in the world” with a remoured proced tag of $500 million however despite also holding the title as one of American’s largest private residences as well this sprawling mansion is now heading to auction with "No Reserve"
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy