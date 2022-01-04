ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Hundreds, if not thousands' of Jaguars fans will reportedly wear clown attire to season finale

By Adam Stites
 6 days ago
Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jacksonville Jaguars fans are planning a clown party at TIAA Bank Field for the team's Week 18 finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to the Associated Press, "hundreds, if not thousands" of the team's fans intend to show up with "red rubber noses, face paint and colorful wigs, at the very least" for the game. The collective protest of Jaguars fans mirrors their recent action on social media where fans have changed their profile pics to clown emojis and have inundated every team post with clown emojis in the replies and comments.

The sea of clowns on social media came shortly after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the team plans to retain general manager Trent Baalke. The Jaguars hired Baalke as director of player personnel in February 2020 and promoted him to general manager after dismissing Dave Caldwell from the role later that year. In December 2021, the Jaguars fired Urban Meyer as head coach after only 13 games.

The Jaguars have finished with a winning record just once in the last 14 seasons. The team picked first in the 2021 NFL Draft and are one loss away from securing the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft as well.

