Report: NFL won't punish Antonio Brown for 'quitting' Buccaneers

It was reported earlier on Monday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't yet officially parted ways with wide receiver Antonio Brown after he shockingly quit on the team and left the field during what became a comeback victory at the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

There was speculation the Buccaneers were waiting to see if the NFL would or even could punish Brown for his actions, but Mark Maske of The Washington Post reports the league won't be stepping in to offer Tampa Bay any assistance:

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Buccaneers could suspend Brown for four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the team, a decision that would make the seven-time Pro Bowl selection unavailable through conference championship weekend. If the reigning Super Bowl champs release Brown, though, he’d be subject to waivers and could be claimed by any contender or sign with a team of his choosing if he passes into free agency.

Brown reportedly claimed on Sunday that his lingering ankle injury made him unable to play during the Jets game, and it's unclear if that setback would prevent him from suiting up for any other franchise later this month or in February.

Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters after Sunday's win that Brown "is no longer a Buc." That's technically false as of Monday night.