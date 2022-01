The Utica Police Department is expressing its condolences and gratitude for the services of Mrs. Mable Blackshear, who passed away on New Year's Eve in the State of Florida. Mrs. Blackshear served honorably as the Utica Police Matron for more than fifteen years. According to Utica Police Sergeant Michael Curley, in her capacity as the civilian employee responsible for in-house female prisoners, she supervised women in custody, brought them back and forth from court as needed, and to jail if necessary.

UTICA, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO