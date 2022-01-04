Withings launches an even smarter scale to measure you from top to toe

We’ve expected our watches and headphones to be “smart” for some time now and apparently, we also want our weighing scales to be smart as well. Withings has previously released some smart scales but the newest one, Body Scan, is its most advanced so far. It is now able to not just give you your weight but is also able to measure your ECG, segmented body composition, and even your nerve activity. Aside from being smarter than all other scales, it will also be one of the most expensive ones in the market.

