The former Counting On star announced on Instagram that he proposed to girlfriend Wissmann, and "She said YES!!!!" "Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you," he captioned his slideshow of images from the stunning proposal on Jan. 6. "I love you!!" he added.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO