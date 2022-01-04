ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth, Middlesex, Ocean by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Effective: 2022-01-04 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Nueces, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief downpours and frequent lightning are also likely with this storm. If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Nueces; Nueces Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Nueces County through 245 PM CST At 219 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, or near Corpus Christi, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, Flour Bluff, Packery Channel, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Bay Area Medical Center, Waldron Field, Mustang Island State Park and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NUECES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence Pockets of Light Freezing Drizzle and Sleet will Create Slick Travel Pockets of light freezing drizzle and sleet are expected through early this afternoon across the Saint Lawrence Valley, Champlain Valley and parts of central and northern Vermont. Untreated surfaces may become icy with areas of slick travel possible through early this afternoon. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions The light freezing rain and freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable. Please use caution...especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Natchitoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 05:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Natchitoches A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN NATCHITOCHES PARISH At 527 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles southwest of Montgomery, or 11 miles south of Natchitoches, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Natchez, Cloutierville, Melrose, Flora, Bellwood and Bermuda. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 3 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Champlain Valley. * WHEN...From 7 PM Monday to 3 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chill values will occur between 2 AM and 11 AM on Tuesday.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Boyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 15:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boyd FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky and West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd and Lawrence. In West Virginia, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Putnam and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Expect some areas of slow moving or standing water. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 617 PM EST, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 of an inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntington, Nitro, Louisa, Winfield, Wayne, Hamlin, Beech Fork State Park, St. Albans, Hurricane, Barboursville, Milton, Eleanor, Fort Gay, Ranger, Kiahsville, East Lynn Lake, Gill, Ona, Harts and Spurlockville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to locally 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie, Crawford and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will start Monday morning but not reach maximum intensity until Monday afternoon and evening. Snow will continue Monday night before quickly diminishing Tuesday morning. The heaviest snow should occur across inland Erie County, generally southeast of Interstate 90 and east of Interstate 79. Higher snow amounts will continue into the northern portions of Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 3 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northern, central and northeast Vermont and Saint Lawrence Valley in northern New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM Monday to 3 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chill values will occur between 2 AM and 11 AM on Tuesday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan Icy Patches and Patchy Freezing Drizzle Lingering in a Few Spots Patchy freezing drizzle will affect parts of east central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania early this evening, particularly in the Poconos and Catskills. Even where temperatures have increased above freezing, ground temperatures may still be below freezing, allowing for icy spots to persist.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Nueces and northeastern Kleberg Counties through 330 PM CST At 249 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Waldron Field, or 10 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff, Packery Channel, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Padre Balli Park, Waldron Field, Malaquite Beach, South Texas Botanical Gardens, Chapman Ranch and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 10:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southwestern Alabama. Target Area: Clarke; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Washington and central Clarke Counties through 230 PM CST At 148 PM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Chatom, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jackson, Chatom, Saint Stephens and Leroy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Watch issued for Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero Monday night and Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of the northern New Hampshire and western Maine Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An arctic cold front will move across the region by late Monday afternoon. The coldest air of the season thus far will follow for Monday night and Tuesday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 10:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 10:01:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1100 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. Chehalis River Above Grand Mound affecting Grays Harbor and Thurston Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. .The flood crest on the Chehalis River moved through Porter around 2:30 PM Saturday. The flood crest will arrive at Grays Harbor Sunday afternoon. The river from Porter upstream is receding and with dry weather Sunday into Monday will continue to recede. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 50.0 feet, feet...the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood numerous farms and roads including SR 12. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM PST Sunday the stage was 51.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM PST Sunday was 51.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and will continue to recede. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 12:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain. Total ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monroe, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Monroe; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Monroe and Wayne counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times with snow covered roads and reduced visibility. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute on Monday, and the morning commute on Tuesday.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Alabama. Target Area: Dallas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Dallas County through 400 PM CST At 301 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Camden, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dannelly Reservoir, Carlowville, Minter and Tilden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 13:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington SLICK SPOTS MAY DEVELOP ON AREA ROADWAYS TONIGHT AND EARLY MONDAY Rain showers will continue to move across the region today before ending by mid to late afternoon as a cold front pushes southeastward through the area. Behind the front, temperatures are expected to dip into the lower-mid 30s by sunset and into the upper 20s by midnight. As temperatures fall into the upper 20s, any residual water on area roadways may freeze up and create slick spots, especially on less traveled and wind protected roads. Motorists should exercise caution Monday morning and allow extra time to reach your destination. Stay tuned to NOAA all hazards weather radio and your local media for the latest updates.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 10:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 10:01:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1100 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. Chehalis River Above Grand Mound affecting Grays Harbor and Thurston Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. .The flood crest on the Chehalis River moved through Porter around 2:30 PM Saturday. The flood crest will arrive at Grays Harbor Sunday afternoon. The river from Porter upstream is receding and with dry weather Sunday into Monday will continue to recede. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 50.0 feet, feet...the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood numerous farms and roads including SR 12. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM PST Sunday the stage was 51.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM PST Sunday was 51.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and will continue to recede. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 14:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clarke A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CST FOR CENTRAL CLARKE COUNTY At 231 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Jackson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Jackson around 235 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 10:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Central A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Baldwin, west central Santa Rosa and northwestern Escambia Counties through 200 PM CST At 121 PM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 13 miles west of Molino, or 14 miles northeast of Loxley, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Baldwin, west central Santa Rosa and northwestern Escambia Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Braxton, Clay, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Clay; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Raleigh; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Upshur; Wyoming Pockets of below freezing temperatures remain across the area, mainly in valleys and hollows, and rain may freeze on roads and walkways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable. It may also make existing patches of packed snow more slick. Please use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV

