Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 15:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boyd FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky and West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd and Lawrence. In West Virginia, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Putnam and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Expect some areas of slow moving or standing water. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 617 PM EST, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 of an inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntington, Nitro, Louisa, Winfield, Wayne, Hamlin, Beech Fork State Park, St. Albans, Hurricane, Barboursville, Milton, Eleanor, Fort Gay, Ranger, Kiahsville, East Lynn Lake, Gill, Ona, Harts and Spurlockville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
