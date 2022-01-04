ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 14:29:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Natchitoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 05:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Natchitoches A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN NATCHITOCHES PARISH At 527 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles southwest of Montgomery, or 11 miles south of Natchitoches, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Natchez, Cloutierville, Melrose, Flora, Bellwood and Bermuda. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 14:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Kalkaska; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Nueces, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief downpours and frequent lightning are also likely with this storm. If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Nueces; Nueces Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Nueces County through 245 PM CST At 219 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, or near Corpus Christi, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, Flour Bluff, Packery Channel, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Bay Area Medical Center, Waldron Field, Mustang Island State Park and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NUECES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to locally 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie, Crawford and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will start Monday morning but not reach maximum intensity until Monday afternoon and evening. Snow will continue Monday night before quickly diminishing Tuesday morning. The heaviest snow should occur across inland Erie County, generally southeast of Interstate 90 and east of Interstate 79. Higher snow amounts will continue into the northern portions of Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Central Chippewa, Charlevoix by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Antrim; Arenac; Central Chippewa; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Gladwin; Iosco; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac Patchy freezing drizzle early this morning Patchy freezing drizzle is occurring across much of northern Michigan early this morning. While total ice accumulations will remain light, secondary and untreated road surfaces may develop a light glaze of ice. Motorists are urged to slow down and allow extra time to reach their destination.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 10:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southwestern Alabama. Target Area: Clarke; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Washington and central Clarke Counties through 230 PM CST At 148 PM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Chatom, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jackson, Chatom, Saint Stephens and Leroy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence Pockets of Light Freezing Drizzle and Sleet will Create Slick Travel Pockets of light freezing drizzle and sleet are expected through early this afternoon across the Saint Lawrence Valley, Champlain Valley and parts of central and northern Vermont. Untreated surfaces may become icy with areas of slick travel possible through early this afternoon. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions The light freezing rain and freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable. Please use caution...especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan Icy Patches and Patchy Freezing Drizzle Lingering in a Few Spots Patchy freezing drizzle will affect parts of east central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania early this evening, particularly in the Poconos and Catskills. Even where temperatures have increased above freezing, ground temperatures may still be below freezing, allowing for icy spots to persist.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bandera; Blanco; Burnet; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr; Kinney; Llano; Maverick; Real; Uvalde PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog has developed this morning with visibility at 1/4 mile over parts of the Hill Country, southern Edwards Plateau and Rio Grande. Motorists are urged to slow down, use low beams, and allow extra time to reach their destinations. Fog will begin to lift between 8 AM and 9 AM.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 3 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northern, central and northeast Vermont and Saint Lawrence Valley in northern New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM Monday to 3 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chill values will occur between 2 AM and 11 AM on Tuesday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Olmsted, Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha Bitter Cold Wind Chills Overnight Wind chills overnight will fall to between 15 and 20 degrees below zero, locally as cold as 25 below. Please exercise caution when heading outdoors for any prolonged period of time. In addition, wet areas will freeze on untreated roads and elevated surfaces. Motorists should be on the look out for potential icy spots while traveling. Take it slow and exercise caution.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Autauga, Coosa, Elmore, Montgomery, Tallapoosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 14:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for central and south central Alabama. Target Area: Autauga; Coosa; Elmore; Montgomery; Tallapoosa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Autauga, Elmore, southern Tallapoosa, northern Montgomery and southeastern Coosa Counties through 315 PM CST At 241 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Western Lake Martin to near Autauga County Airport. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. A wind gust of 35 mph was recently recorded in Elmore County. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Montgomery, Prattville, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Dadeville, Camp Hill, Equality, Elmore, Coosada, Eclectic, Waverly, Martin Dam, Santuck, Auburn University In Montgomery, Autauga County Airport, Waugh, Dexter, Lagoon Park and Hunter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Alabama. Target Area: Dallas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Dallas County through 400 PM CST At 301 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Camden, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dannelly Reservoir, Carlowville, Minter and Tilden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 13:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington SLICK SPOTS MAY DEVELOP ON AREA ROADWAYS TONIGHT AND EARLY MONDAY Rain showers will continue to move across the region today before ending by mid to late afternoon as a cold front pushes southeastward through the area. Behind the front, temperatures are expected to dip into the lower-mid 30s by sunset and into the upper 20s by midnight. As temperatures fall into the upper 20s, any residual water on area roadways may freeze up and create slick spots, especially on less traveled and wind protected roads. Motorists should exercise caution Monday morning and allow extra time to reach your destination. Stay tuned to NOAA all hazards weather radio and your local media for the latest updates.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bibb; Butts; Crawford; Jasper; Jones; Lamar; Monroe; Morgan; Newton; Putnam; Taylor; Upson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Bibb, Morgan, Putnam, Monroe, southeastern Upson, eastern Butts, Crawford, Jones, Jasper, northern Taylor, southeastern Newton and southeastern Lamar Counties through 600 PM EST At 536 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Brick Store to Baldwinville, and moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Macon, Eatonton, Jackson, Madison, Forsyth, Gray, Monticello, Butler, Roberta, Reynolds, Rutledge, Newborn, Flovilla, Mansfield, Yatesville, Shady Dale, Payne, Culloden, Buckhead and Payne City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BIBB COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 3 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Champlain Valley. * WHEN...From 7 PM Monday to 3 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chill values will occur between 2 AM and 11 AM on Tuesday.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butts, Harris, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Newton, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Butts; Harris; Henry; Lamar; Meriwether; Newton; Pike; Rockdale; Spalding; Talbot; Upson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Spalding, Rockdale, southeastern Meriwether, Pike, Henry, Upson, central Butts, Talbot, Newton, southeastern Harris and Lamar Counties through 545 PM EST At 510 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Richardson Park to Cataula, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Griffin, McDonough, Conyers, Covington, Thomaston, Barnesville, Jackson, Zebulon, Talbotton, Stockbridge, Hampton, Locust Grove, Social Circle, Manchester, Oxford, Porterdale, Woodbury, Waverly Hall, Milner and Woodland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Braxton, Clay, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Clay; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Raleigh; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Upshur; Wyoming Pockets of below freezing temperatures remain across the area, mainly in valleys and hollows, and rain may freeze on roads and walkways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable. It may also make existing patches of packed snow more slick. Please use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Chill Watch issued for Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero Monday night and Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of the northern New Hampshire and western Maine Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An arctic cold front will move across the region by late Monday afternoon. The coldest air of the season thus far will follow for Monday night and Tuesday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Braxton, Clay, Harrison, Lewis, Northwest Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 02:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Clay; Harrison; Lewis; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Upshur Light rain may freeze on road and walk ways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable. It may also make existing patches of ice and packed snow more slick. This is most likely in valleys and hollows, and spots that do not get a lot of exposure to sun. Please use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV

