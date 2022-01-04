Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bibb; Butts; Crawford; Jasper; Jones; Lamar; Monroe; Morgan; Newton; Putnam; Taylor; Upson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Bibb, Morgan, Putnam, Monroe, southeastern Upson, eastern Butts, Crawford, Jones, Jasper, northern Taylor, southeastern Newton and southeastern Lamar Counties through 600 PM EST At 536 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Brick Store to Baldwinville, and moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Macon, Eatonton, Jackson, Madison, Forsyth, Gray, Monticello, Butler, Roberta, Reynolds, Rutledge, Newborn, Flovilla, Mansfield, Yatesville, Shady Dale, Payne, Culloden, Buckhead and Payne City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
