ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Playoff-less Vikings, Zimmer enter a week of uncertainty

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — If the Minnesota Vikings just played their last meaningful game under...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Vikings free agents that could follow Mike Zimmer if he’s fired

The Minnesota Vikings could be getting ready to move on from Mike Zimmer in 2022. If they do, which free agents could follow him elsewhere?. Could the Minnesota Vikings be moving on from Mike Zimmer in the coming days? That remains to be seen, but Zimmer has been the Vikings’ head coach since 2014. He’s been there through some of the franchise’s best seasons but in the NFL, the ultimate goal is exactly that.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Antonio Brown calls Mike Zimmer the ‘best of the best,’ says he can fix Vikings

Troubled wideout Antonio Brown has an idea of how to get business booming again for a Minnesota Vikings team that will miss the playoffs for a second straight season. “I would love to have an opinion to tell you what the Vikings should do with Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer, their offense and their defense, but man, I’m trying to figure out my team, my squad, what I’m doing, where I’m going,” Brown said on Cameo. “So, SKOL nation, I would tell you how to fix the Vikings is to call Mike Zimmer and let Mike Zimmer figure it out. He’s the best of the best. You guys are in good hands.”
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Mike Florio Perfectly Says What Vikings Fans Are Thinking About Mike Zimmer

“I think Mike laid that out pragmatically, fairly and eloquently.”. Those are the words that Paul Allen, host of 9 to Noon on KFAN, used to sum up what felt like a college-level lecture by Mike Florio on the current state of the Minnesota Vikings. During his weekly segment on...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
CBS Minnesota

Mike Zimmer Says Kirk Cousins Will Play Against Bears On Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says quarterback Kirk Cousins is back with the team and will start on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Cousins was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list late last week and missed Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings, quarterbacked by Sean Mannion, lost that game 37-10. Cousins said he had “mild symptoms” and watched the game on TV with his play sheet in hand. The team officially activated Cousins from the reserve list Wednesday. With the playoffs officially out of reach, the Vikings have nothing to play for but pride on Sunday. Still, Zimmer...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Zimmer candidly opens up about job status with the Vikings

As Black Monday inches closer, the reality is starting to sink in that these could be the final days of Mike Zimmer serving as the head coach for the Minnesota Vikings. There’s nothing gleeful or fun about anyone losing their job, but the truth is the Vikings haven’t played up to their potential. Given the level of talent on the team, they were expected to be Super Bowl contenders or—at the very least—playoff contenders.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Bay#American Football#Ap#The Minnesota Vikings
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ Mike Zimmer reveals true feelings about potentially losing job

The Minnesota Vikings’ pursuit for a spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs effectively ended in Week 17 when they lost to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, 37-10. With one more meaningless game left on Minnesota’s schedule, all eyes are once again on Mike Zimmer, who failed to deliver the team to the postseason for the second season in a row and fifth overall since taking over the head coaching gig with the team in 2014.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Mike Zimmer On His Vikings Future

Days away from what may be his final game as Head Coach of the Vikings, Mike Zimmer is expressing pride in his tenure with the team. As NFL.com’s Kevin Patra writes, Zimmer says, “regardless of anything that goes on after the season, I can stand proud”. The...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Mike Zimmer Has Entered Full 'Two Weeks' Mode

Mike Zimmer was in a bad mood when he stepped up to the podium on Sunday night. The Minnesota Vikings had just been stomped by the Green Bay Packers. His job security was hanging in the balance. To top it off, he had to address the media to tell them what happened.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has surprising take on NFC playoff favorite

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win the Super Bowl with one week left in the regular season, but Troy Aikman has not been as impressed with them as many others have. Aikman discussed the NFC playoff picture during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week. He was asked about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and he expressed optimism about the situation his former team is facing. Part of the reason for that is Aikman is not quite buying into all the hype surrounding the Packers.
NFL
FanSided

Kyle Rudolph makes a shocking statement related to Kirk Cousins

Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph believes that Daniel Jones of the New York Giants is the best quarterback he’s ever played with. After parting with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Kyle Rudolph was hoping to get back to being an important piece of an offense in his first season with the New York Giants.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy