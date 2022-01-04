ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Guilford County Schools offers drive-thru COVID testing for students and employees

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County School officials will have COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites for GCS students and staff members starting Tuesday. School officials said faculty and...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Grimsley High School responds to GCS bus shortage crisis

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Starting Monday, Grimsley High School will be providing four shuttle bus locations. Grimsley High School staff posted on Facebook how they planned to address the Guilford County Schools bus driver shortage situation by taking matters into their own hands. The high school said thanks to the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'Something has to give' | Guilford County Schools' parents share concerns about bus driver shortage

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools modified its school schedule on Friday due to a bus driver staff shortage fueled by COVID-19 cases. The bus driver staff shortage will continue to impact high schoolers for the next two weeks. The school district announced Friday night, high schoolers in High Point and Greensboro will use public city buses for free to get to their schools.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
City
Andrews, NC
Greensboro, NC
Education
Greensboro, NC
Government
Guilford County, NC
Education
Greensboro, NC
Health
City
Dudley, NC
County
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
Health
Greensboro, NC
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilford County Schools#Drive Thru#Covid#Andrews Grimsley#Gcs
WFMY NEWS2

NCDHHS issues new school COVID-19 safety guidance aimed at keeping students in classrooms

GREENSBORO, N.C. — State health officials have released new COVID-19 health recommendations for K-12 schools as COVID-19 cases surge with the spread of the omicron variant. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services urges K-12 schools to promote vaccination and boosters, and require students and staff to wear masks indoors to keep students in the classroom and limit the risk of COVID-19 spread.
EDUCATION
WFMY NEWS2

Residents will need to make an appointment to access city buildings in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines updated the city's COVID-19 emergency declaration in response to rising COVID-19 case numbers in the city. In doing so, it will limit the number of people in city-owned or leased buildings. Starting Friday, residents need an appointment to enter city buildings. People should access city services through City Link, drive-thru or online. The changes will last until the end of the month unless Joines modifies the amendment. He said the order exempts the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, Truist Stadium and the Benton Convention Center.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFMY NEWS2

Triad job opportunities for January

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Navigating a job search can be stressful and confusing, but you don't have to do it alone. Our 2 Wants to Know jobs and unemployment experts Chris River and Lee Howell, with Guilford Works, and Will Graham of Graham Personnel Services have helpful information they want to share with you:
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro reinstates its mask policy in city facilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro will once again require face coverings in city facilities starting Monday, Jan. 10. The city of Greensboro is reinstating its mask mandate policy to be proactive due to rising COVID-19 cases. City leaders said Guilford County is considered an area of high transmission with a current 14-day positive COVID-19 test rate of 18.9%. If COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the city will consider implementing additional safety measures.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy