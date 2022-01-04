Guilford County Schools offers drive-thru COVID testing for students and employees

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines updated the city's COVID-19 emergency declaration in response to rising COVID-19 case numbers in the city. In doing so, it will limit the number of people in city-owned or leased buildings. Starting Friday, residents need an appointment to enter city buildings. People should access city services through City Link, drive-thru or online. The changes will last until the end of the month unless Joines modifies the amendment. He said the order exempts the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, Truist Stadium and the Benton Convention Center.

