ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

ASHFORD SETS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Ashford plans to issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter after the market closes on Thursday, February 24, 2022, and will host a conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, March 4, 2022, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13725850.

The live broadcast of Ashford's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ashfordinc.com on Friday, February 25, 2022, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford is an alternative asset management company with a portfolio of strategic operating businesses that provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-sets-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301453021.html

SOURCE Ashford Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

CNX Resources Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Conference Call Schedule

CNX Resources (CNX) - Get CNX Resources Corporation Report. Dial-In: 855-656-0928 (domestic) 412-902-4112 (international) Reference "CNX Resources Call" A replay of the conference call and webcast will be maintained on the Investor Relations page on CNX's website. About CNX Resources. CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) - Get CNX Resources Corporation Report...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

MGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 4th Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) - Get MGIC Investment Corporation Report has announced plans to release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday February 2, 2022. A conference call/webcast has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday February 3, 2022 to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Univest Financial Corporation To Hold Fourth Quarter And Year End 2021 Earnings Call

SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year end 2021 earnings on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Nyse American#The Company#Company
TheStreet

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. To Webcast Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Thursday, February 3

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI ®) (CSII) - Get Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Report will host a live webcast of its fiscal 2022 second-quarter conference call on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET). CSI management will discuss results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021, and its financial outlook. CSI will issue an earnings release prior to the call on February 3, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
allears.net

Disney Announces Date For Quarter One Earnings Call

Four times a year, the Walt Disney Company presents its quarterly earnings report and hosts a public earnings call. The calls are hosted by Disney CEO Bob Chapel and CFO Christine McCarthy and provide updates for investors, shareholders, and the public to learn about the company’s current state of fiscal health.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY REVPAR RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2021

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) - Get Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Report ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") reported today preliminary portfolio occupancy of 56% for the month of December 2021 with an average daily rate ("ADR") of approximately $149 resulting in RevPAR of approximately $83. This RevPAR reflects an approximate increase of 170% versus December 2020 and a decline of approximately 13% versus December 2019, which is the best monthly RevPAR result versus 2019 since early 2020. The Company expects to report occupancy of 60% for the fourth quarter of 2021 with an ADR of approximately $157 resulting in RevPAR of approximately $95. This RevPAR reflects an approximate increase of 164% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decline of approximately 21% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, a significant improvement from the third quarter of 2021 when RevPAR was down 26% versus the same period in 2019.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Liquidity Services Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (LQDT) - Get Liquidity Services, Inc. Report, a leading global commerce company providing trusted marketplace platforms that power the circular economy, announced today that it will report the results of its first quarter fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings press release will be distributed prior to market open on the same day. Bill Angrick, Chairman and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, EVP and CFO, will host the earnings event.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

ROLLINS, INC. SCHEDULES DATE FOR RELEASE OF FOURTH QUARTER AND TWELVE MONTHS 2021 RESULTS

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (ROL) - Get Rollins, Inc. Report, a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that it will release its unaudited fourth quarter and twelve months financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. In conjunction with its release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release For The Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

Ares Capital Corporation ("Ares Capital") (ARCC) - Get Ares Capital Corporation Report announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 prior to the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Ares Capital invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/conference call at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 financial results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED TO ANNOUNCE 2021 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS AND HOLD EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL JANUARY 21, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) expects to report its 2021 fourth quarter earnings on Friday, January 21, 2022, prior to the market opening. A news release and supporting financial data will be available at that time on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

AudioCodes Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Reporting Date

AudioCodes, a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it will release financial results for its Fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, before the market open on NASDAQ, reflecting the quarterly period ended December 31, 2021. AudioCodes’ financial results will be released over the news wires and will also be posted on its corporate website.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Bank Of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call To Discuss Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Board Declares Quarterly Dividend For Preferred Stock

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) - Get Bank of Hawaii Corporation Report will release fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, January 24, 2022 before the market opens and hold its quarterly conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on the same day. The live call,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida To Announce Fourth Quarter Earnings Results January 27, 2022

STUART, Fla., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) - Get Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Report, a bank holding company whose operating entity is Seacoast Bank, today announced it will release fourth quarter 2021 results on January 27 th, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of Seacoast's earnings results at the company's website www.SeacoastBanking.com on the home page by selecting "Press Releases" under the heading "News/Events."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

The RMR Group Inc. First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Scheduled For Friday, January 28th

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its first quarter 2022 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Thursday, January 27th, 2022. On Friday, January 28th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Adam Portnoy and Chief Financial Officer Matt Jordan will host a conference call to discuss these results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy