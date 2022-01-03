ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Built In Honors Nutrabolt In Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Nutrabolt was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Nutrabolt earned placements on Best Places to Work, Best Midsize Companies to Work For, and Best Paying Companies on Built In's Austin Lists. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"Our people are at the heart of everything we do. And at Nutrabolt, we strive to create a healthy environment with energizing work experiences that empower our teammates to maximize their potential — both in their careers and beyond," says Brittany Cullison, Chief People Officer, Nutrabolt.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

ABOUT BUILT INBuilt In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORKBuilt In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

ABOUT NUTRABOLTNutrabolt's mission is to innovate, inspire and make products that maximize human potential accessible to all, and extends well past our family of brands, and the products we make.

On the shelf, our products cover extensive performance needs as well as everyday foundational needs, including: hydration, energy, nutrition, sleep and cognitive health. We're proud to have C4 Energy, Cellucor, and XTEND in our product portfolio, and take steps to address holistic health continuously.

In the workplace, we're dedicated to providing a healthy environment for our teammates that promotes strong bodies, clear minds, and a culture of respect and belonging for all.

Website: https://www.nutrabolt.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nutraboltcorp

Contacts: Emily Clark, (806)674-0110, eclark@nutrabolt.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/built-in-honors-nutrabolt-in-its-esteemed-2022-best-places-to-work-awards-301453026.html

SOURCE Nutrabolt

New York City, NY
