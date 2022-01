The Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) hit the road for the regular season finale to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Week 18. The Raiders have a 65-56-2 all-time advantage over the Chargers. With the Monday Night Football victory in Week 4, the Bolts look for their first season sweep of the Raiders since 2018. The Chargers had a come-from-behind overtime victory on Thursday Night Football last year and has now won 12 of the past 17 games against the Raiders on the road.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO