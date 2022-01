Wasington, D.C. (January 3, 2021) Many ranchers who raise cattle are complaining about declining profits lately, and with good reason. Fifty years ago, ranchers got over 60 cents of every dollar a consumer spent on beef, compared to about 39 cents today. Similarly, hog farmers got 40 to 60 cents on each dollar spent 50 years ago, down to about 19 cents today. The culprit, according to the White House, is that 85% of the nation’s meat processing capacity is in the hands of four multi-national companies. The President’s statement said those processors can reduce the amount they pay cattle producers while raising the amount they charge grocery stores for their product.

