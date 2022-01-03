ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Natera, Inc. (NTRA) On Behalf Of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Natera, Inc. ("Natera" or the "Company") (NTRA) - Get Natera, Inc. Report on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 1, 2022, an article from the New York Times called into question the accuracy of certain prenatal tests, alleging that positive results on tests are incorrect about 85 percent of the time, and that patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing, which "can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can't be performed until later in pregnancy."

On this news, Natera's stock declined as much as 3.5% during intraday trading on January 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Natera securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

