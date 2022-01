LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Pierce County permanently closed its Lakewood COVID-19 testing center citing “safety concerns in the area” due to the higher demand than anticipated. “We decided that we needed to close this site for the safety of the people that were coming here the safety of staff and the safety of the businesses around us that are also trying to conduct business,” said Mike Halliday, a spokesperson for Pierce County Emergency Management.

